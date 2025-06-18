Apple Now Offers Free AirPods With New iPad, Mac—But Conditions Apply

Apple has announced a new offer, where you are eligible for free AirPods when you purchase a new iPad or Mac. This is the company’s Back to School offer, which arrives every year ahead of school and college admissions, allowing students to purchase Apple products at discounted prices and receive freebies, like the AirPods. But the offer comes with conditions that you should know if you are planning a purchase.

Apple Back to School offer

As part of the offer, you can buy iPad and Mac models like the iPad Air at discounted prices.

iPad Air 2025: The iPad Air (2025) is available at a ₹5,000 discount under this offer, costing a starting price of ₹54,900 instead of ₹59,900 for the 11-inch Wi-Fi model.

iPad Pro 2024: If you are planning to buy the iPad Pro 2024, you can save ₹10,000 upfront. After the discount, the iPad Pro will cost you ₹89,900 instead of its original starting price of ₹99,900.

The 5G variants of these iPads are also selling at discounted prices, and no matter what model you choose, you are eligible for free AirPods or Apple Pencil. In other words, you can go for either AirPods 4 or the latest Apple Pencil as part of the offer on the new iPad purchase.

If you are planning to buy a new Mac and the latest MacBook Air is your choice, Apple is giving a flat ₹10,000 discount. After the discount, the MacBook Air 2025 will cost you ₹89,900, instead of ₹99,900. Similarly, the MacBook Pro 2024 can be purchased at ₹1,59,900, as opposed to the original price of ₹1,69,999 after ₹10,000 off. Either model is eligible for a free accessory, like the Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, or Magic Trackpad, but you can also choose to get the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

Apple’s conditions