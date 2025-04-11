Apple MacBook Air M4 At Less Than ₹77,000? Check Out This Deal

Apple launched the MacBook Air M4 last month, upgrading its chipset from M3 to M4 for faster performance and better power efficiency. While the upgrades are not major, Apple dropped the entry price of the MacBook Air to ₹99,900 compared to the last model’s ₹1 lakh+ tag. However, customers can now get the MacBook Air M4 for less than ₹77,000 as part of the Invent Big Deal Days sale.

MacBook Air M4 deal

Apple’s authorised reseller, Invent, has announced a Big Deal Days sale where it is offering a slew of discounts on the MacBook Air M4. Here is a breakdown of how customers can bring the price from around ₹1 lakh to just ₹76,908.

– Selling Price: ₹99,900

– Instant Discount: 8 per cent, which is ₹7,992

– Instant Cashback: ₹5,000

– Exchange Bonus: ₹10,000

Adding all the discounts and offers totals ₹22,992, which brings the cost down to ₹76,908. However, readers should note that instant cashback applies only to purchases made using an Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, or Kotak Mahindra Bank card. The effective price of the MacBook Air M4 will be less than ₹76,908 since it does not include the value of the exchanged laptop. The offer is available from Invent's online and offline stores.

MacBook Air M4 specifications

The new MacBook Air M4 rocks Apple’s M4 chipset and comes with a standard RAM of 16GB. It runs on the latest version of macOS Sequoia, which offers Apple Intelligence features specifically in India. The MacBook Air M4 is available in two screen sizes: 13-inch and 15-inch, both of which utilise a Liquid Retina Display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 500 nits.