iQOO Z10 Launched With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3: Price in India

iQOO has launched the Z10 series in India with the eponymous Z10 as the marquee phone. Its highlights include a display that can be as bright as 5000 nits and a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. The iQOO Z10 also brings AI features, such as Circle to Search and AI Erase. Here are the key details of the new iQOO Z10 that customers should know about.

iQOO Z10 specifications

The iQOO Z10 boasts a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with support for HDR10+, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a peak brightness of 5000 nits. An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC is powering the smartphone with an Adreno 720 GPU. The phone has 8GB and 12GB of RAM options, along with up to 256GB of storage. It runs Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15.

For photography, the iQOO Z10 packs a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor. Also on the back is a 2MP depth sensor. The iQOO Z10 packs a 32MP selfie camera housed inside a punch-hole design on the display. The smartphone houses a 7300mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. iQOO claims the phone has military-grade durability (MIL-STD-810H) and an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

iQOO Z10 price in India