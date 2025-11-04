Apple MacBook Air M4 Price Down by ₹17,500 in New Deal

One of the best-selling laptops, the MacBook Air, is now available with a discount of ₹17,500. The offer is particularly for the M4 version, which was announced earlier this year at a starting price of ₹99,900. Available on Vijay Sales, the total discount includes a flat ₹7,500 off for all customers and ₹10,000 instant cashback for the holders of partner credit cards. Here is how the deal works.

MacBook Air M4 at discounted price

Vijay Sales website has listed the MacBook Air M4 at a discounted price of ₹92,400, representing a flat ₹7,500 discount on the original price. However, it is notable that this price applies to only the Sky Blue colour model, while the rest of the variants have higher prices. While any customer can buy the Air M4 at the reduced price, those with an ICICI Bank or SBI credit card are eligible for an additional ₹10,000 off. But this will be in the form of cashback, which will be credited according to the bank’s cycle.

The effective price after the cashback will be ₹82,400, making the MacBook Air M4 cheaper than any of the previous deals. Customers interested in buying a new MacBook Air can consider the M4 model at this price.

MacBook Air M4 specifications

Although a generation older, the M4 is among the fastest processors on the market, ideal for resource-heavy tasks such as video editing. The chip has a 10-core CPU, which delivers heavily on demanding tasks, but also takes care of power consumption to extend battery life.

The M4 chip offers multiple configurations, starting with an entry-level model featuring a 10-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 16GB of unified memory, and 256GB of base storage. The top-tier configuration upgrades this to a 10-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, 32GB of unified memory, and 2TB of storage. Apple asserts that the new chip is twice as fast as the M1-powered MacBook Air. Furthermore, the Neural Engine in the M4 chip is claimed to be up to three times faster than the one found in the MacBook Air with M1.

The MacBook Air M4 also includes a 12MP Center Stage camera with enhanced video quality, mirroring the one found on the MacBook Pro. Additionally, it can support up to two external displays while the built-in display remains active.