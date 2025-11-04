Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Expected in February, Not January

Samsung’s next major release will be the Galaxy S26 series. However, its launch will likely take longer than that of its previous counterparts. A new report claims that Samsung will launch the Galaxy S26 series at its next Galaxy Unpacked event in February, delaying the release cycle of the company’s top-tier phones by about a month.

According to a report by the Korean outlet Monday Today, the next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on February 26, corroborating a previous leak that suggested a shift in the launch cycle for Samsung’s upcoming flagship phones. Most recent Galaxy S phones have arrived in January, while those launched in 2023 and earlier followed a February launch cycle.

If this report holds, the Galaxy S26 series would mark a reversal in the company’s strategy for its flagship phones. The report also mentioned that Samsung would hold the Galaxy Unpacked in San Francisco next year, making it the first such event in three years, following the debut of the Galaxy S23 series.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is anticipated to use the company’s new Exynos 2600 chipset. While the company has experimented with the idea of ditching Qualcomm chipsets in favour of its in-house chips, the response has mostly been mixed, partly because the Snapdragon chips offered better performance and power efficiency. Samsung’s chip, therefore, remained limited to the standard and the Plus models, while the Ultra always used the top-end Qualcomm processor. This time, however, Samsung appears confident to switch to Exynos across the lineup.

Advertisement

Samsung was previously said to have cancelled a successor to the Galaxy S25 Edge, its slimmest phone, due to sluggish demand. The report reiterates the change in the company’s strategy, hinting that the Galaxy S26 series will stick to three models: Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.