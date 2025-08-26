Apple May Equip iPhone 17 With One of Samsung’s Best Features

Apple’s next iPhone devices are expected to be a significant upgrade over previous models. Multiple leaks and rumours have suggested a redesign in the Pro model, while the standard model may finally switch to a high refresh-rate display. A fresh leak has claimed that the iPhone 17 will also borrow one of the best features of Samsung Galaxy phones: reverse wireless charging.

According to a tipster on Weibo, the iPhone 17 devices would be able to charge other devices, particularly accessories like AirPods and Apple Watches, wirelessly through their back. Samsung’s top-end phones already offer reverse wireless charging for Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Watch models, but select third-party accessories are also supported. Google also offers reverse wireless charging. However, the iPhone’s version may not support other devices, reserving wireless charging for Apple’s accessories.

The report said the iPhones could offer up to 7.5W speed for reverse wireless charging. While not exactly fast, the charging speed could suffice for emergencies where some power for AirPods or Apple Watch is direly needed.

The upcoming functionality will not be the first from Apple. Previously, Apple offered reverse charging through Lightning Cable to the MagSafe Battery Pack. With the iPhone 15, reverse charging was also introduced for accessories, but the speed was capped at 4.5W. But a wireless counterpart has been absent thus far. Since the next iPhone models are expected to pack batteries with higher capacity, reverse charging would not impact the runtimes significantly.