Apple May Finally Bring Touchscreen to MacBook Pro in 2026 with OLED Display and Face ID

Apple might finally be ready to do something it has avoided for years- add a touchscreen to the MacBook Pro. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple is working on new MacBook Pro models that could arrive by late 2026. These laptops are said to feature OLED touch displays, Face ID, and Apple’s upcoming M6 chip.

If this happens, it will be a big change in Apple’s design philosophy. For more than a decade, the company has said that touchscreens are better suited for iPads, not Macs. Steve Jobs once said that using a touchscreen laptop would make your arm tired. Even recently, Apple’s software chief Craig Federighi repeated that macOS was not made for touch.

But times are changing. With iPads becoming more powerful and Macs getting faster every year, the gap between the two devices is shrinking. A touchscreen MacBook Pro now feels like the next natural step.

The upcoming models, known internally as K114 and K116, are expected to be thinner, lighter, and have an OLED display- the same technology used in the latest iPhones and iPad Pros. OLED screens bring brighter colours, deeper blacks, and sharper visuals compared to the mini-LED displays on current MacBooks.

Face ID could also make its debut on the MacBook Pro, offering secure and quick logins - something users have long been asking for.