Updated 17 October 2025 at 11:03 IST
Apple May Finally Bring Touchscreen to MacBook Pro in 2026 with OLED Display and Face ID
Apple's MacBook Pro is rumoured to get a major overhaul in late 2026, featuring an OLED touch display, Face ID, and the next-gen M6 chip. This move would finally introduce a touchscreen to the Mac lineup, marking a shift in Apple's design philosophy that had been years in the making.
Apple might finally be ready to do something it has avoided for years- add a touchscreen to the MacBook Pro. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple is working on new MacBook Pro models that could arrive by late 2026. These laptops are said to feature OLED touch displays, Face ID, and Apple’s upcoming M6 chip.
If this happens, it will be a big change in Apple’s design philosophy. For more than a decade, the company has said that touchscreens are better suited for iPads, not Macs. Steve Jobs once said that using a touchscreen laptop would make your arm tired. Even recently, Apple’s software chief Craig Federighi repeated that macOS was not made for touch.
But times are changing. With iPads becoming more powerful and Macs getting faster every year, the gap between the two devices is shrinking. A touchscreen MacBook Pro now feels like the next natural step.
The upcoming models, known internally as K114 and K116, are expected to be thinner, lighter, and have an OLED display- the same technology used in the latest iPhones and iPad Pros. OLED screens bring brighter colours, deeper blacks, and sharper visuals compared to the mini-LED displays on current MacBooks.
Face ID could also make its debut on the MacBook Pro, offering secure and quick logins - something users have long been asking for.
This news comes just days after Apple launched its M5-powered MacBook Pro and iPad Pro, which focused on faster AI performance and improved battery life. The M5 series is already setting the stage for what’s next, and the M6 chip is expected to take things even further.
Published By : Priya Pathak
Published On: 17 October 2025 at 10:44 IST