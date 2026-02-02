Apple May Launch iPhone Flip After iPhone Fold

Apple is reportedly exploring a clamshell-style foldable iPhone, often dubbed the iPhone Flip, that could arrive only after the company debuts its first book-style foldable, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The idea is not locked in, but it suggests Apple may be looking at a foldables roadmap similar to Android rivals: start with a larger “Fold” format, then expand to a smaller, more pocketable “Flip” design if demand proves real.

iPhone Fold comes first

Gurman’s reporting indicates Apple’s initial foldable will be a book-style device, opening like a Galaxy Z Fold, with the company prioritising that form factor before deciding on additional shapes. Other coverage of the same report says Apple’s first foldable iPhone could reach users in the second half of 2026, though Apple has not confirmed any timing.

What an “iPhone Flip” would be

The iPhone Flip under consideration is described as a “square, clamshell-style foldable phone,” similar in concept to flip-style foldables already on the market. The main promise of this format is portability: it folds down to a smaller footprint in the pocket, then opens to a standard smartphone-sized screen.

Why Apple might wait

The report suggests Apple wants to see how customers respond to the first foldable iPhone before committing to a broader lineup. That approach would make sense for a category where durability, hinge design, and long-term reliability shape buying decisions, and where Apple typically avoids being first, instead trying to enter once it can deliver a more refined experience.

What to watch next

Two signals matter most. First: whether Apple’s first foldable will ship at all on the expected 2026 timeline. Second: whether supply chain and design constraints (like crease reduction and hinge complexity) allow Apple to scale foldables into multiple models, because a Flip only makes sense if the Fold proves commercially viable.