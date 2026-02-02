Wobble X Series 55-Inch Google TV Review: Big on Sound, Serious About Performance

The 55-inch X Series is Wobble’s attempt at breaking out of the “good for the price” bracket and entering a space usually occupied by established mid-premium brands. This is not a warmed-over spec sheet exercise. It is clearly designed to impress on first boot and hold its ground over time, especially for users who care about sound, responsiveness, and gaming-readiness more than just panel size.

I have been using the 55-inch model for a while, watching my favourite shows and catching up with missed cricket matches. Here are my observations about the Wobble's new smart television.

What’s Good

Display that leans toward cinema, not showroom glare

The 55-inch Ultra QLED panel delivers 1.07 billion colours and supports Dolby Vision, MEMC, and ALLM. In real-world use, this translates into clean gradients, stable brightness, and motion handling that does not fall apart during fast pans or sports broadcasts. Unlike many budget QLEDs that chase oversaturation, the X Series keeps colours controlled. Skin tones look natural, HDR content retains shadow detail, and motion interpolation is subtle enough to avoid the soap-opera effect unless you push it deliberately.

Advertisement

Audio that removes the need for a soundbar

The headline feature here is the TRU 80W PRO speaker system, and it earns its marketing. Dual woofers, dedicated amplifiers, and tweeters give this TV a soundstage that feels unusually large for a flat panel. Dialogue remains anchored, bass has actual presence rather than hollow thump, and volume does not distort even when pushed hard. For most living rooms, this TV genuinely eliminates the immediate need for a soundbar, which is rare at this price point.

Advertisement

Performance feels consistently fast

Powered by the DynamIQ dual-core architecture with Cortex A75 and A55 cores, the X Series feels snappy across daily use. App launches are quick, multitasking does not stutter, and Google TV navigation stays smooth even after extended use. This matters more than raw benchmark numbers. The interface does not slow down after a week, which is often where cheaper Google TVs begin to show cracks.

Proper gaming features, not token ones

With HDMI 2.1, 120Hz VRR, ALLM, and eARC, the X Series is clearly designed with console gamers in mind. Input lag is low, VRR works as expected, and the TV switches modes automatically when a console is detected. For a 55-inch TV in this segment, these are not throwaway features. They are functional and visible in gameplay.

Clean industrial design

The metal-finish, slim frameless design looks restrained and modern. It does not scream budget, nor does it try to imitate ultra-premium minimalism badly. Wall-mounted or on a console, it blends into the room rather than dominating it.

What’s Bad

Google TV still feels content-heavy

Google TV 5.0 with Gemini integration is powerful, but it remains content-forward to a fault. Recommendations dominate the home screen, and while personalisation improves over time, users who prefer a cleaner, app-first layout may find it busy. This is not a Wobble-specific problem, but it does affect day-to-day experience.

Overkill audio for smaller rooms

While the 80W system is impressive, it can be excessive for compact bedrooms or apartments with thin walls. You will likely run it at lower volumes most of the time, which means part of the value proposition goes unused unless you have the space to let it breathe.

No OLED-level contrast

Despite strong HDR performance, this is still a QLED panel. Blacks are good, not absolute. In very dark scenes, especially at night, OLED panels still hold a clear advantage.

Verdict

Rating: 4/5

The Wobble X Series 55-Inch Google TV is not trying to be the cheapest big screen in the room. It aims to be the most complete one at a price of ₹32,999. You buy this TV if sound quality matters as much as picture quality, if you game on a console, or if you want a fast, stable Google TV experience without budgeting separately for external audio. It makes a strong case for Indian-engineered hardware competing on substance rather than price alone, and in this configuration, it largely succeeds.