Apple May Let iPhone Users Replace Siri with Other Voice Assistants Due to EU Rules

Siri may soon have some competition on your iPhone. Apple is reportedly working on changes to its iPhone software that could allow users to replace Siri with a third-party voice assistant. This would be the first time users could set another voice assistant like Alexa, Google Assistant, or even ChatGPT as the default voice support on their devices, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The change is being driven by pressure from the European Union’s new tech regulations.

Why the Change?

Gurman says that the change is due to the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), which is pushing big tech companies like Apple to give users more choice. Under these rules, Apple is required to let users choose non-Apple apps and services more freely, including voice assistants. Apple is said to be updating its iOS to support third-party assistants as default options by these rules, according to Gurman.

What This Means for Users

Presently, Siri is the only voice assistant that works as the default on iPhones. This means when you say “Hey Siri,” only Apple’s assistant responds. With the new changes, users in the EU may be able to choose a different assistant to respond instead, potentially giving them access to more powerful or personalised features. It’s not yet clear if this feature will be limited to the EU or rolled out globally.

A Big Shift for Apple

Apple has been slower than competitors like Google and Microsoft in the AI space. With voice assistants like ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini becoming more advanced, Apple is under pressure to improve Siri or risk users switching. Letting people choose another assistant may also help Apple avoid legal trouble under EU law, even if it means giving up some control of the user experience.

More AI News Coming Soon