Apple May Shrink Dynamic Island on iPhone 18 Pro

Apple’s next iPhone Pro models, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, are anticipated to feature a smaller Dynamic Island as part of a revamp that experts position as necessary to achieve an all-screen design. According to a new report, the iPhone 18 Pro duo will feature a 35 per cent smaller Dynamic Island than the one on the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Chinese tipster Ice Universe has claimed the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max will feature a notch measuring 13.49mm, significantly down from the existing 20.7mm Dynamic Island. This falls in line with previous leaks, suggesting that Apple might be planning to put infrared sensors, responsible for the Face ID biometric authentication functionality, under the display.

This could free up some space on the display’s punch-hole, allowing for a smaller Dynamic Island. However, other reports claimed Apple might not hide all of the components under the display. The selfie camera will remain in the Dynamic Island, but reports suggested it could be relocated to the top-left corner of the display with the next generation of iPhones. At the same time, a recent leak rebutted the previous information, saying that the selfie camera will remain inside the Dynamic Island but might shift to the centre of the display.

Introduced in 2022 on the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, Dynamic Island replaced the notch to not just accommodate the Face ID sensors and the front camera, but also offer real-time updates called Live Activities from apps. Apple’s new display functionality turned out to be an instant hit, causing Android phone makers to copy the Dynamic Island and implement it in their own ways.