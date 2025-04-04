Apple Music Users on PC Can Now Enjoy Better Audio: Here’s How

Apple has silently released a new update to the Apple Music app for Windows, bringing support for Spatial Audio songs. The new feature arrives as Apple adds Dolby Atmos support to the Windows 11 app for Apple Music. With the new launch, Apple appears to have bolstered its position as a music streaming platform with Dolby Atmos music.

While Apple has not explicitly announced the change in the Apple Music for Windows app, users on Reddit have confirmed their app now plays Dolby Atmos music. According to Apple, Dolby Atmos brings “immersive, three-dimensional” audio on compatible headphones and speakers. That means the Windows PC needs to have Dolby Atmos support on its speakers for the new functionality to work.

While Apple Music is free to download on Windows, Dolby Atmos access is not — at least for headphones users. The Dolby Access integrates Dolby Atmos functionality to Windows as the OS does not include the codec. It is free for Windows PC’s external speakers but charges a fee if a user wants to listen to Dolby Atmos music on headphones. It costs $14.99 in the US and ₹659 in India.

Users with an updated Apple Music app and Dolby Access app on their Windows PC can start listening to Dolby Atmos music right away.

Apple launched the Apple Music app for Windows in 2023, bringing millions of tracks to the PC. It was a replacement for iTunes, which continues to be available in parallel but receives no support from Apple. Additionally, Apple also launched the Apple TV app on Windows to let PC users stream Apple TV+ content, such as Ted Lasso and Severance, in high quality with full official support.