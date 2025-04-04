Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Which One is Better?

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, launched earlier this year, has stiff competition from rivals, such as the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL. While both contenders offer flagship smartphone experiences, their appeal relies on the kind of ecosystem a customer is looking to have. For instance, someone deeply entrenched in the Apple ecosystem will favour the iPhone, while Android loyalists will prefer the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL as an alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Buyers looking to stay with Android can consider the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Here is a quick comparison between Google and Samsung’s top-end phones.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Display: The Galaxy S25 Ultra has a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, featuring an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 2600 nits. This display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Armor 2. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro XL has a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 1344x2992 pixels, an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 3000 nits.

Processor: Powering the Galaxy S25 Ultra is Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. The phone comes preloaded with Android 15-based One UI 7. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is powered by the company’s Tensor G4 chip, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM. The Pixel offers the latest Android 15 version with additional features.

Cameras: Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra has a 200MP camera with optical image stabilisation and PDAF, alongside a 10MP telephoto camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Its selfie camera includes a 12MP sensor. Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro XL users a 50MP main camera with PDAF and OIS, a 48MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 48MP ultrawide camera on the back. Its selfie camera houses a 42MP sensor.

Battery: The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra houses a 5000mAh battery paired with 45W fast charging support. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro XL has a 5060mAh battery with 37W fast charging technology.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Prices in India