Apple Pledges Extra $100 Billion for US Manufacturing Amid Trump's Tariffs on India

Apple has announced an additional $100 billion investment in US manufacturing as part of its American Manufacturing Program (AMP)- a big move that comes just days after President Donald Trump signed an executive order slapping 25% tariffs on Indian goods over the country's continued oil trade with Russia.

The investment is a clear signal that Apple is accelerating its shift back to US-based production, aiming to insulate its supply chain from growing global trade risks. A major pillar of this strategy includes a $2.5 billion expansion in Corning’s Harrodsburg, Kentucky facility, which will now become the sole global producer of iPhone and Apple Watch cover glass.

Apple’s AMP, launched to bring critical component manufacturing stateside, is now being expanded dramatically. The company had previously committed to investing $500 billion in the US economy over four years; that figure now exceeds $600 billion, with a significant portion earmarked for domestic research, development, and fabrication of vital components like glass, chips, and advanced materials.

According to Apple, the $100 billion AMP investment is designed to boost US jobs, strengthen tech sovereignty, and protect its core product lines - especially iPhones and Apple Watches - from external shocks like tariffs, geopolitical conflicts, and global supply chain disruptions.

“Thanks to the power of American manufacturing, any customer anywhere in the world who buys a new iPhone or Apple Watch will be holding precision glass made right here in Kentucky,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook. “We’re grateful to the President and his administration for their support for American manufacturing, and we’re excited for the innovation this investment will unlock.”

Corning’s Kentucky plant, which has supplied Apple with glass since the original iPhone in 2007, will now be fully dedicated to Apple production. The expansion will increase the plant’s workforce by 50%, while also establishing a new Apple-Corning Innovation Center to focus on next-generation materials and manufacturing technologies.

Tensions with India: A Complicating Factor

Apple’s strategic pivot comes at a politically charged moment. President Trump’s new 25% tariffs on Indian imports, including textiles, footwear, gemstones, and jewellery, are set to take effect in 21 days.

Notably, India has become a vital player in Apple’s global manufacturing network. For the first time in Q2 2025, India became the leading exporter of smartphones to the US, largely due to Apple’s ongoing shift of iPhone production out of China and into Indian factories, according to Canalys analyst Sanyam Chaurasia.

“India became the leading manufacturing hub for smartphones sold in the U.S. for the very first time in Q2 2025, largely driven by Apple’s accelerated supply chain shift to India amid an uncertain trade landscape between the U.S. and China,” said Chaurasia.

However, Trump recently criticised Apple’s increasing reliance on Indian production. In May, he publicly rebuked Apple CEO Tim Cook, saying:

“I had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday,” Trump said. “I said to him, ‘My friend, I treated you very good. You’re coming here with $500 billion, but now I hear you’re building all over India.’ I don’t want you building in India.”

Apple now appears to be recalibrating - balancing its growing presence in India with deeper commitments at home to hedge against rising trade volatility, and to align more closely with U.S. political leadership.

Apple’s US Manufacturing Push: What’s Next