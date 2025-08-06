iPhone 17 Launch on September 9? What to Expect From Apple’s Next-Gen Phone

Apple’s next iPhones are likely coming on September 9. While an official announcement is awaited, rumours are rife that the keynote event could be held in the second week of September, although some believe that the launch could also happen in the first week, on September 3. In any case, the iPhone 17 series is coming next month, and here are five features you can expect from the standard model.

ProMotion display

Ever since Apple introduced ProMotion technology, it has remained exclusive to the Pro models. However, this year could be different, with reports suggesting that the standard iPhone will finally get a high refresh-rate display. A ProMotion Display uses an adaptive refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz to offer a better visual experience without stressing out the battery. These displays could also offer at least 30 per cent more brightness than the ones on the iPhone 16.

A19 chip

The iPhone 17 will likely use an A19 chip, bringing notable improvements over the A18 chip. While there will not be major changes to performance, the new chip is expected to offer power adjustments for a longer battery life. Apple’s next A-series chip will also allow better handling of AI tools, which will be available under the Apple Intelligence umbrella.

24MP front camera

Apple could finally retire the 12MP front camera in favour of an upgraded 24MP sensor on the front. This sensor, reports suggest, could offer clearer selfies and crisper video calls.

Dual video recording

With iOS 26, the next iPhone will support recording videos from both front and rear cameras together, allowing creators more versatility in their content. Dual video recording has been available on Android phones across prices for a long time now.

New colours