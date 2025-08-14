Apple Reportedly Working on AI-Powered Robot, Smart Display, Security Cameras

Apple is still behind rivals like Google and Samsung in the AI race, but a new report has outlined the company’s grand plan to push into AI-powered hardware. According to Bloomberg, the iPhone maker is working on a flurry of new devices, including a tabletop robot, a smart speaker display hybrid, and security cameras—all based on Apple Intelligence.

While Apple’s smart display speaker hybrid has been in the rumour mill for a long time, its ambition to launch a robot and security cameras shows it is steadfast in its AI-focused investments. The company previously delayed an AI-infused Siri, but has been rolling out Apple Intelligence tools to maximise productivity and encourage creativity on supported devices. The upcoming devices could become an integral part of this ecosystem for an overall AI experience.

Bloomberg said in its report that Apple’s tabletop robot will be the “centrepiece” of its strategy to expand into the AI hardware category, doubling up as a companion that can talk to users. It would look similar to an iPad-like display of 7 inches atop a “movable limb” that can turn 360 degrees and change its position to follow a user in a room. It can turn its head to the user when they are speaking or calling it in a manner that the report suggests could draw the attention of people not even facing the robot.

The robot can make FaceTime calls, answer questions, play music and videos, and even engage in conversations like a friend to suggest nearby restaurants for a dinner plan. Apple is also reportedly testing a feature that would allow an iPhone to work like a joystick, letting users control the robot to move in different directions and show people or things during a video call. It will use a different operating system, dubbed Charismatic, with Siri at the centre of all functions.

Apple’s security cameras will be similar to Amazon’s Ring and Google’s Nest IoT cameras, allowing people to attend to guests on the doorstep or just keep surveillance in small spaces. These cameras will be integrated with a battery that could last from several months to a year on a single charge. They could pack infrared sensors and come with facial recognition technology, facilitating features such as turning off lights when someone leaves a room or automatically playing music to a user’s liking. The cameras will work in tandem with upcoming AI-powered doorbells to offer total home security.

The third device will be the smart display with a speaker, similar to Amazon’s Echo Show and Google’s Nest Hub. This device will use an iPad-sized display to allow users to control connected devices, smart home appliances, and even security cameras. While the touchscreen display will support text input, the primary input will be Siri and an upgrade to a feature called App Intents, which will allow users to control the interface using voice. The 7-inch display will sit above a dome-shaped base with built-in speakers and a microphone. The display speaker hybrid could also be mounted on a wall.