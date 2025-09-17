Apple Reportedly Working on MacBook Pro With Touchscreen OLED Display

Apple appears to be developing a MacBook Pro model that will replace the mini-LED panel with an OLED screen that will support touchscreen functionality. According to a renowned analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, this model will enter mass production next year, with the launch expected towards the end of 2026 or early 2027.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kuo said the OLED MacBook Pro will use the on-cell touch technology, which includes integrating touch sensors directly to the display’s top layer instead of a separate, dedicated layer. He said Apple’s shift to OLED “appears to reflect Apple’s long-term observation of iPad user behaviour, indicating that in certain scenarios, touch controls can enhance both productivity and the overall user experience.”

The said MacBook Pro is also expected to lead this shift, with the company rumoured to launch a low-cost MacBook model with touch support in 2027. However, this will likely be the second-generation model. The first generation, expected to enter mass production in the fourth quarter of this year, will use a regular display.

Touchscreen displays on laptops are commonplace, but Apple stayed away from the trend, citing concerns about user experience and its design philosophy. It was also reported that Apple was worried that a MacBook with a touchscreen display could potentially cannibalise iPad sales. However, Apple did experiment with this idea when it introduced the Touch Bar on the MacBook Pro in 2016. It was later killed because of mixed user response.