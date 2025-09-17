Updated 17 September 2025 at 20:00 IST
Apple Reportedly Working on MacBook Pro With Touchscreen OLED Display
Apple is said to be working on a MacBook Pro model with an OLED display with touchscreen functionality.
Apple appears to be developing a MacBook Pro model that will replace the mini-LED panel with an OLED screen that will support touchscreen functionality. According to a renowned analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, this model will enter mass production next year, with the launch expected towards the end of 2026 or early 2027.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kuo said the OLED MacBook Pro will use the on-cell touch technology, which includes integrating touch sensors directly to the display’s top layer instead of a separate, dedicated layer. He said Apple’s shift to OLED “appears to reflect Apple’s long-term observation of iPad user behaviour, indicating that in certain scenarios, touch controls can enhance both productivity and the overall user experience.”
The said MacBook Pro is also expected to lead this shift, with the company rumoured to launch a low-cost MacBook model with touch support in 2027. However, this will likely be the second-generation model. The first generation, expected to enter mass production in the fourth quarter of this year, will use a regular display.
Touchscreen displays on laptops are commonplace, but Apple stayed away from the trend, citing concerns about user experience and its design philosophy. It was also reported that Apple was worried that a MacBook with a touchscreen display could potentially cannibalise iPad sales. However, Apple did experiment with this idea when it introduced the Touch Bar on the MacBook Pro in 2016. It was later killed because of mixed user response.
Korean publication The Elec previously reported that Apple will source the OLED displays for its MacBook Pro from Samsung Display. However, what chip architecture is expected for this model is unclear. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman had said this MacBook Pro will use an M5 chip, but how it will be customised for a touchscreen interface.
