Apple Rolls Out Device-Level Age Verification in UK, South Korea: How It Impacts Users

Apple has begun rolling out device-level age verification systems in markets such as the UK and South Korea, marking a shift in how age restrictions are enforced across digital platforms.

Unlike traditional approaches, where individual apps or websites verify user age, Apple’s system operates at the operating system level. This allows the company to determine whether a user is an adult before granting access to certain features, apps, or content.

From app-level checks to device-level control

Historically, age verification has been handled by platforms such as social media apps or websites hosting age-restricted content. Apple’s approach moves that responsibility upstream, placing it at the device level.

This means developers can rely on signals from the operating system rather than building their own verification systems. Apple has already introduced APIs that allow apps to access age-related signals, such as whether a user falls into a certain age group or has been verified as an adult.

Advertisement

The shift is not just technical. It changes where accountability lies. Instead of each platform managing compliance, app stores and operating systems increasingly become gatekeepers.

Regulatory pressure driving the change

The rollout aligns with growing regulatory pressure in multiple regions to protect minors online. Countries such as the UK have introduced stricter rules around access to age-restricted content, while others are exploring bans or tighter controls on youth access to social media.

Advertisement

Apple’s move appears to anticipate these trends. Even in cases where laws do not explicitly require device-level enforcement, companies are beginning to implement stricter controls to stay ahead of regulation.

In practice, users may be required to verify their age using documents, payment methods, or existing account data. If verification is not completed, access to certain features can be restricted.

Privacy and control concerns

The shift has also triggered concerns about privacy and centralisation of power. Moving age verification to the device level means companies like Apple and Google could gain deeper insight into user identity signals.

Critics argue that this concentrates control within app stores, turning them into mandatory checkpoints for accessing digital services. There are also concerns about how accurately such systems can verify age and whether they can be bypassed or misused.