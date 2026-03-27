TECNO Spark 50 5G Launched in India With 6500mAh Battery, IP64 Rating

TECNO has launched the TECNO Spark 50 5G in India, positioning it as a durability-focused budget 5G smartphone with an emphasis on battery life and connectivity. TECNO’s messaging around the device centres on reliability, battery endurance, and everyday usability, indicating that the Spark 50 5G is aimed at users who prioritise longevity and network stability over performance-heavy use cases.

Price in India

The TECNO Spark 50 5G is priced at ₹16,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 6GB + 128GB model is priced at ₹18,999. It will go on sale starting April 3 across online and offline channels, with no-cost EMI options for up to eight months.

Focus on battery and durability

The headline feature of the Spark 50 5G is its 6,500mAh battery, which is larger than what is typically seen in this segment.

TECNO is also emphasising durability. The device comes with MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, indicating a focus on real-world usage conditions rather than just specifications.

Advertisement

Connectivity is another area of focus. The phone supports 5G+ carrier aggregation and includes FreeLink 2.0, which is designed to enable communication in low or no-network environments.

Display, AI features and software

The Spark 50 5G features a 120Hz display, aligning with a broader trend in the segment where higher refresh rates are becoming standard even in budget devices.

Advertisement

On the software side, TECNO is integrating a range of AI-led features, including an AI Writing Assistant, AI Eraser 2.0, AI Image Extender, and an AI WhatsApp Assistant. The device also includes Ella-powered tools and features such as active noise cancellation and voice-based announcements.

These additions suggest a shift toward packaging AI features across price tiers, not just in premium devices.

Design and positioning