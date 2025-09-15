Apple Rolls Out iOS 26 Today: Everything You Need to Know | Image: Apple

Apple is rolling out the iOS 26 update. The much-awaited update is officially out worldwide from today, September 15. First announced earlier this year, the update has been in the news for its fresh design language called Liquid Glass, smarter AI-powered tools, Apple Intelligence integration and several ways to communicate and stay productive.

Liquid Glass Design

At the heart of iOS 26 is Liquid Glass, a redesigned interface that makes app icons, lock screens, and controls look clearer, more dynamic, and fluid. The new design feels familiar but adds a glass-like texture across iPhone screens. Updated lock screens, customisable app icons, and 3D photo effects are also part of the makeover.

Smarter everyday tools

Apple has expanded its on-device AI system, Apple Intelligence, into more parts of the iPhone. Users can now take advantage of Visual Intelligence, which allows them to search, ask questions, and take action directly with whatever is on their screen. Live Translation is another highlight, enabling real-time translations in Messages, FaceTime, and phone calls, with support for AirPods as well.

New creative tools like Genmoji and Image Playground let users design custom emojis and images, while Shortcuts gain intelligent actions such as text summarisation and automated workflows.

Communication upgrades

Call Screening answers unknown numbers on your behalf, asking callers to identify themselves before your phone rings. Messaging gets more fun with polls in group chats, customizable backgrounds, and improved spam filtering for unknown senders. A handy Hold Assist feature can even wait on hold during calls until a live agent is ready.

Entertainment and navigation

Music lovers get AutoMix, which blends songs like a DJ, and Lyrics Translation for understanding foreign-language tracks. Apple Maps now learns users’ preferred routes and can warn them about delays before they leave. A new Games app helps track what friends are playing and offers tailored recommendations.

Availability