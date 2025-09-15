Updated 15 September 2025 at 10:30 IST
Apple Rolls Out iOS 26 Today: Everything You Need to Know
Apple has officially released iOS 26 with new features, performance improvements, and privacy updates. Check supported iPhones and how to install the update.
- Tech News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Apple is rolling out the iOS 26 update. The much-awaited update is officially out worldwide from today, September 15. First announced earlier this year, the update has been in the news for its fresh design language called Liquid Glass, smarter AI-powered tools, Apple Intelligence integration and several ways to communicate and stay productive.
Liquid Glass Design
At the heart of iOS 26 is Liquid Glass, a redesigned interface that makes app icons, lock screens, and controls look clearer, more dynamic, and fluid. The new design feels familiar but adds a glass-like texture across iPhone screens. Updated lock screens, customisable app icons, and 3D photo effects are also part of the makeover.
Smarter everyday tools
Apple has expanded its on-device AI system, Apple Intelligence, into more parts of the iPhone. Users can now take advantage of Visual Intelligence, which allows them to search, ask questions, and take action directly with whatever is on their screen. Live Translation is another highlight, enabling real-time translations in Messages, FaceTime, and phone calls, with support for AirPods as well.
New creative tools like Genmoji and Image Playground let users design custom emojis and images, while Shortcuts gain intelligent actions such as text summarisation and automated workflows.
Communication upgrades
Call Screening answers unknown numbers on your behalf, asking callers to identify themselves before your phone rings. Messaging gets more fun with polls in group chats, customizable backgrounds, and improved spam filtering for unknown senders. A handy Hold Assist feature can even wait on hold during calls until a live agent is ready.
Entertainment and navigation
Music lovers get AutoMix, which blends songs like a DJ, and Lyrics Translation for understanding foreign-language tracks. Apple Maps now learns users’ preferred routes and can warn them about delays before they leave. A new Games app helps track what friends are playing and offers tailored recommendations.
Availability
iOS 26 is compatible with iPhone 12 and newer models. The list includes- iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, iPhone 16e, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone SE (2nd generation and later).
Published By : Priya Pathak
Published On: 15 September 2025 at 10:30 IST