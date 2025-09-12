iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17 Pro Pre-Orders Now Live in India: Check Prices

The new iPhones will go up for pre-order later today. | Image: iPhone 17 series

Apple Store is now taking pre-orders for its latest lineup in India. The iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max — all of which have been manufactured in India — can now be reserved on the Apple Store Online and the Apple Store app. Once you pre-order an iPhone, you become eligible for priority delivery of the preferred model on September 19. Launched alongside the new iPhone 17 series, the Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch SE 3, and AirPods Pro 3 were already available for pre-order, with the same shipping date.

How to pre-order an iPhone 17 series device

The best way to pre-order one of the new models is at physical Apple Store outlets, Apple Store Online, or the Apple Store app. Alternatively, you can pre-order your preferred model from third-party platforms, such as Flipkart and Amazon. You can also visit Apple Authorised Resellers, such as Aptronix, Unicorn, and India iStore, to pre-order an iPhone. Croma and Vijay Sales have also opened pre-orders across the country.

iPhone 17 price

256GB: ₹82,900

512GB: ₹1,02,900

Comes in Lavender, Mist Blue, Sage, White, and Black

iPhone Air price

256GB: ₹1,19,900

512GB: ₹1,39,900

1TB: ₹1,59,900

Comes in Sky Blue, Light Gold, Cloud White, and Space Black

iPhone 17 Pro price

256GB: ₹1,34,900

512GB: ₹1,54,900

1TB: ₹1,74,900

Comes in Deep Blue, Cosmic Orange, and Silver

iPhone 17 Pro Max price

256GB: ₹1,49,900

512GB: ₹1,69,900

1TB: ₹1,89,900

2TB: ₹2,29,900

Comes in Deep Blue, Cosmic Orange, and Silver

Apple Store offers on the iPhone 17 series

If you pre-order and plan to purchase an iPhone 17 series model from the Apple Store, both online and offline, you are eligible for an instant discount of up to ₹5,000 when using an American Express, Axis Bank, or ICICI Bank card. You can also opt for a no-cost EMI plan, starting at ₹12,983 per month for the iPhone 17, ₹19,150 for the iPhone Air, ₹21,650 for the iPhone 17 Pro, and ₹24,150 for the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Other offers on the iPhone 17 series