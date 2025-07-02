Apple's Dream of Selling iPhones in India Hits a Bump with Chinese Workers Leaving Foxconn

Apple is said to be facing issues with iPhone production in India. The reason is that more and more Chinese workers are leaving the country. According to a new report, hundreds of Chinese workers have quit the company’s main factory in South India.

As per the news report, Foxconn, the company that makes most of Apple's iPhones, brought more than 300 Chinese engineers and technicians to work in India. These individuals included mostly engineers who trained local workers and made sure everything ran well on the assembly lines. The support staff now mainly includes people from Taiwan.

The exits reportedly started about two months ago. The company has not given an official statement on this yet, but insiders believe that China's government may be making it harder for people and technology to leave the country and go to regions like India and Southeast Asia. That's happening because big corporations throughout the world, including Apple, are trying to rely less on China and diversify their supply chains.

This change comes at a crucial time. Apple and Foxconn are gearing up to make more units of the iPhone 17, and a new plant has been set up in South India. Apple has been vocal since the beginning that workers from China are best at making iPhones. This massive migration may lead to a drop in the efficiency of the assembly lines. There are chances that this could lead to iPhones taking longer to arrive or becoming pricey.