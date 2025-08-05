Apple's First Foldable iPad Reportedly Delayed to 2028

Apple’s first foldable iPhone is unanimously said to be coming next year. Alongside the rumours about an iPhone that folds, a folding iPad was also said to be in the works. Some early reports said this device will undergo mass production later this year, with a release expected next year. However, a new report has suggested a major delay in Apple’s plan for a device that could be an iPad-MacBook hybrid.

According to MacRumors, citing a research note by investment firm GF Securities’ lead analyst Jeff Pu, the foldable iPad with an 18.8-inch screen will not enter mass production in the fourth quarter of 2026 for a likely release in 2027. While there is uncertainty about when this device will arrive, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman previously said Apple’s foldable iPad could come out in 2028. However, the device he suggested would have a 20-inch screen. So, it is unclear if both Pu and Gurman are talking about the same device.

Moreover, another renowned analyst, Ross Young, expects Apple’s foldable device to still be out as late as 2027, adding to the uncertainty on its release timeline.