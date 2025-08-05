Google Pixel 10 Ad Brutally Mocks iPhone’s Delayed Siri AI, Calls Out Apple Over 'Coming Soon' Promise

Google and Apple have been rivals since the beginning. The duo have been taking jabs at each other since 2010 and now once again Google has subtly hit Apple where it hurts the most. The Mountain View giant has taken a not-so-subtle jab at Apple, this time in a new teaser video promoting its upcoming Pixel 10 series.

In a 30-second video clip titled “Google Pixel 10 | Soon,” Google calls out Apple for not delivering on its promise of AI features, mainly the long-overdue AI revamp of Siri. The video uploaded to the Made by Google YouTube Channel, plays to an instrumental version of “The Next Episode” by Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg- a sly nod, considering Apple owns Beats by Dre. But the real punchline comes from the voiceover that mocks iPhone users who keep waiting for features that were “coming soon”… a year ago.

“If you buy a new phone because of a feature that’s coming soon… But it’s been coming soon for a full year… You could change your definition of ‘soon’… or change your phone,” it takes a cheeky dig at Apple.

Apple first unveiled its new AI ambitions back at WWDC 2024, with Siri’s transformation into an intelligent assistant being the big headline. When the iPhone 16 launched in September last year, Apple claimed that these AI features grouped under the “Apple Intelligence” branding would roll out soon.

Nearly a year later, however, those features are still not fully here. Most notably, Siri’s AI overhaul has now been pushed back to 2026, assuming there are no more delays.

Meanwhile, over at Google I/O 2025, Google showcased its latest suite of AI tools powered by Gemini, its own AI platform. Many of these features, like proactive assistant actions and smart summarisations, are already live and are expected to come bundled with the Pixel 10 series right out of the box.

Not Google’s First Roast

This isn’t the first time Google’s taken a swing at Apple this year. Back in May this year, the tech giant released another mocking ad, part of its #BestPhonesForever series, where a Pixel and an iPhone have a friendly yet sarcastic chat.