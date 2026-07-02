Apple's First Foldable iPhone Ultra May Launch in September: Expected India Price, Specs and Latest Leaks

Apple watchers have a new obsession this year, and it isn't just another Pro model. Mounting leaks suggest the company is finally ready to enter the foldable phone race with a device widely being called the iPhone Ultra, expected to debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup in September.

Apple, as always, has said nothing officially. But the volume and consistency of leaks over the past few weeks have made this one of the most talked-about launches in the company's recent history.

When could it launch?

Multiple reports point to an early September event, with September 8 or 9 floated as likely dates. Pre-orders are expected to open just a couple of days later, around September 10 or 11. The foldable is tipped to arrive alongside the standard iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, meaning Apple's autumn event could be its biggest hardware reveal in years.

What will it cost?

If the leaks hold up, this won't be a budget-friendly device. Estimates put the iPhone Ultra's starting price at around $2,000, which works out to roughly Rs 1.88 lakh before Indian import duties and taxes are added. Once local pricing kicks in, industry watchers expect the final Indian price tag to land somewhere between Rs 1.9 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, possibly crossing that mark entirely, making it Apple's most expensive iPhone ever sold.

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It isn't just the foldable that's getting pricier. The iPhone 18 Pro is rumoured to jump to $1,399, up from the $1,099 starting price of the previous generation. Higher memory and storage requirements are reportedly behind the increase.

A genuinely new design language

What separates the iPhone Ultra from past Apple releases is the hardware itself. Leaks describe a book-style folding design; open it up, and you're looking at a large 7.8-inch OLED display, with a smaller 5.5-inch screen on the outside for quick tasks.

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Despite the folding mechanism, Apple is reportedly aiming for a remarkably slim profile, around 4.5mm thick when unfolded, putting it in the same ballpark as Samsung's rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 7, said to measure 4.2mm. A redesigned hinge is also expected to significantly cut down on the visible crease that has plagued foldables from other brands for years, an issue Apple will need to solve convincingly if it wants to justify the price.

Other expected design touches include a horizontally arranged dual-camera module, the Camera Control button carried over from recent iPhone Pro models, and under-display Face ID, which would be a first for the iPhone lineup.

Power and battery life take centre stage

Under the hood, both the iPhone Ultra and the iPhone 18 Pro are expected to run on Apple's next-generation A20 chipset, paired with iOS 27 out of the box.

Battery life is shaping up to be one of the foldable's biggest selling points. Foldable phones have traditionally struggled here because of the demands of powering two screens, but leaks suggest Apple is tackling the problem head-on with a large-capacity cell, possibly crossing the 5,000mAh mark, something no iPhone has offered before. Combined with the efficiency of the A20 chip, that could translate into genuinely long battery life for heavy users who stream, multitask, or shoot photos and video throughout the day. Fast charging around the 40W mark is also rumoured, for quicker top-ups when needed.

Cameras and everyday usability

On the camera front, expect a dual rear setup pairing a 48MP primary sensor with a 48MP ultrawide lens. For selfies and video calls, an 18MP front camera is expected on both the inner and outer displays.

The large unfolded screen is also expected to support split-screen multitasking, letting users run two apps side by side, a feature Apple has never offered on an iPhone before but one that foldable rivals have leaned on for years.

What about the regular iPhone 18 Pro?

The standard iPhone 18 Pro isn't expected to see a major design overhaul, likely keeping a similar look to the iPhone 17 Pro, though with new colour options. One interesting addition tipped for this generation is a variable aperture front camera, which could give users more control over exposure, depth, and background blur in photos and videos.

A word of caution

It's worth remembering that none of this is confirmed. Apple has not acknowledged the iPhone Ultra's existence, let alone its price, specifications, or launch date. Everything currently circulating comes from leaks and industry sources, and details could shift by the time Apple actually unveils its next lineup later this year.