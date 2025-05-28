Apple's Self Service Repair Program Now Covers iPads: Here's What That Means for You | Image: Apple

Apple is giving an easier way to fix your iPads. The company has, finally, taken iPads under its Self-Service Repair Program making it easier for iPad owners to repair their own devices. Beginning May 29, 2025, the Self-Service Repair program will cover select iPad models, enabling users to purchase authentic parts and use official Apple equipment to repair their own devices at the convenience of their own homes.

In addition to the iPad rollout, Apple also announced that the expansion of the program to more countries. It will soon be accessible in Canada with a total of 34 countries supported.

What is Apple's Self-Service Repair Program?

Launched in 2022, Apple’s Self-Service Repair program aims to offer more control to users who feel comfortable doing their own repairs. First rolled out for iPhones, and subsequently for Macs, this program allows customers access to official Apple repair manuals, buy genuine Apple parts, rent or purchase Apple-approved tools and use Apple Diagnostics to troubleshoot and test devices.

In simple words, it gives you the flexibility to fix your own iOS devices. Say your iPhone or iPad has a broken screen, dead battery, or busted charging port and you are out of warranty, you no longer need to go to third-party repair facility. You can fix it yourself with Apple's assistance.

Which iPads Are Covered under Apple Self-Service Repair Program

The latest update includes support for the following iPad models- iPad Air (M2 and later), iPad Pro (M4), iPad mini (A17 Pro) and iPad (A16).

What Repairs Are Possible?

Not all kinds of repairs can be done at home. Still you can do several important repairs on your iPad like screen replacement, battery change, camera module repair, charging port fix and more.