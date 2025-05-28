iPhone 16e Drops to Lowest Price Online, Now Available for Under ₹34,000

iPhone 16e is now available at the lowest price since its launch. Launched in February earlier this year for ₹59,900, the iPhone 16e is a trimmed-down version of the iPhone 16. While it has the same A18 chipset, 8GB of RAM to support Apple Intelligence, it reduces the number of cameras and loses support for MagSafe charging as tradeoffs. If you are looking to buy the iPhone 16e, here is a quick rundown of how the deal works.

iPhone 16e deal

Apple’s authorised reseller, India iStore has announced multiple offers on the iPhone 16e, bringing its cost down from ₹59,900 to just ₹33,900. Here is how the discount works:

MRP: ₹59,900

Instant discount: ₹5,000

Instant cashback: ₹4,000

Exchange value of iPhone 12: ₹13,000

Exchange bonus: Up to ₹4,000

Exchange effective price: ₹33,900

Now the fine print. The website says the instant cashback offer will apply to purchases made using Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, or Kotak Bank cards. Then, the exchange amount is for the 128GB version of the iPhone 12 in good condition. If you have a different phone to exchange, this amount will vary. If you do not decide to exchange an old phone, this offer will not apply. However, the bonus may remain the same irrespective of the model exchanged.

Should you buy?

At this price, the iPhone 16e is a great deal. Even though the exchange offers are not concrete and will vary according to the exchanged phone, the overall deal is good. You can own the latest iPhone for a price of under ₹34,000.

iPhone 16e specifications