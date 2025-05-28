iPhone 16e Drops to Lowest Price Online, Now Available for Under ₹34,000

Updated May 28th 2025, 14:46 IST
iPhone 16e is now available at the lowest price since its launch. Launched in February earlier this year for ₹59,900, the iPhone 16e is a trimmed-down version of the iPhone 16. While it has the same A18 chipset, 8GB of RAM to support Apple Intelligence, it reduces the number of cameras and loses support for MagSafe charging as tradeoffs. If you are looking to buy the iPhone 16e, here is a quick rundown of how the deal works.
Apple’s authorised reseller, India iStore has announced multiple offers on the iPhone 16e, bringing its cost down from ₹59,900 to just ₹33,900. Here is how the discount works:
Now the fine print. The website says the instant cashback offer will apply to purchases made using Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, or Kotak Bank cards. Then, the exchange amount is for the 128GB version of the iPhone 12 in good condition. If you have a different phone to exchange, this amount will vary. If you do not decide to exchange an old phone, this offer will not apply. However, the bonus may remain the same irrespective of the model exchanged.
At this price, the iPhone 16e is a great deal. Even though the exchange offers are not concrete and will vary according to the exchanged phone, the overall deal is good. You can own the latest iPhone for a price of under ₹34,000.
Launched last year as the most affordable iPhone 16 series model, the iPhone 16e significantly upgrades from the iPhone SE line. It boasts Apple Intelligence, the advanced A18 chip, and extended software updates. Featuring a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Dolby Vision and HDR10, its 60Hz refresh rate might dissuade some users, who might consider alternatives like the Google Pixel 9a. The iPhone 16e sports a 48MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera located in a display notch. It includes wireless charging (excluding MagSafe) and a USB-C port, and it ships with iOS 18.4.
Published May 28th 2025, 14:33 IST