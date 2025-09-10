Updated 10 September 2025 at 08:56 IST
Apple September 2025 Event: iPhone 17, iPhone Air, Watches, AirPods Pro 3: India Prices and Availability
Get iPhone 17 prices in India, explore iPhone 17 Pro's advanced camera design, learn about Apple Watch Series 11's blood pressure tracking feature, and find out how AirPods Pro 3's live translation works. Check iPhone 17 Air's sleek specs and more.
Apple's big launch event happened last night. The September event is always big but this year it felt even bigger. From the thinnest iPhone ever to smarter AirPods and powerful Apple Watches, the company took the wraps off its full lineup of new devices. For Indian buyers, the most important questions are always the same: What's new? What's different this year? How much does it cost? And where can I buy it? Here's the one-stop answer.
iPhone 17 Lineup
iPhone 17 (Standard): 120Hz display, A19 chip, better cameras.
Price in India:
- 256GB – Rs 82,900
- 512GB – Rs 1,02,900
- Pre-order: September 12, Available: September 19
iPhone 17 Pro: Strong aluminium unibody, vapor cooling, sharper zoom cameras.
Price in India:
- 256GB – Rs 1,34,900
- 512GB – Rs 1,54,900
- 1TB – Rs 1,74,900
- Pre-order: September 12 I Available: September 19
iPhone 17 Pro Max: Best battery life ever in an iPhone. battery, up to 2TB storage.
Price in India:
- 256GB – Rs 1,49,900\
- 512GB – Rs 1,69,900
- 1TB – Rs 1,89,900
- 2TB – Rs 2,29,900
- Pre-order: September 12 | Available: September 19
iPhone 17 Air: Apple’s thinnest iPhone at just 5.6mm, Titanium body, A19 Pro chip, Wi-Fi 7, eSIM-only, all-day battery.
Price in India:
- 256GB – Rs 1,19,900
- 512GB – Rs 1,39,900
- 1TB – Rs 1,59,900
- Pre-order: September 12 | Available: September 19
AirPods Pro 3: Better fit, stronger noise cancelling, heart-rate tracking, and even live translation.
- India price: Rs 25,900
- Available: September 19
Apple Watch Lineup
Apple Watch Series 11
- Blood pressure tracking, 5G, better battery.
- Apple Watch Series 11 is available in 42mm and 46mm sizes in jet black, rose gold, silver, and new space gray aluminium cases. Apple Watch Series 11 is also available in polished titanium in natural, gold, and slate.
- Available: September 19.
- Price: Apple Watch Series 11 starts at Rs 46900.
Apple Watch Ultra 3
- Rugged build, satellite messaging, 72-hour battery.
- India price: Rs 89,900
- Available: September 19.
Apple Watch SE 3
- Budget model, always-on display, gesture controls.
- India price: Rs 25,900
- Available: September 19.
Apple’s 2025 event focused on making iPhones thinner, smarter, and more powerful, while AirPods and Watches got useful health and communication upgrades. For Indian buyers, the iPhone 17 series, including the all-new iPhone Air, will be available from September 19, with pre-orders starting this week.
