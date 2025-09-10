Apple September 2025 Event: iPhone 17, iPhone Air, Watches, AirPods Pro 3: India Prices and Availability

Apple's big launch event happened last night. The September event is always big but this year it felt even bigger. From the thinnest iPhone ever to smarter AirPods and powerful Apple Watches, the company took the wraps off its full lineup of new devices. For Indian buyers, the most important questions are always the same: What's new? What's different this year? How much does it cost? And where can I buy it? Here's the one-stop answer.