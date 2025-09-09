Updated 9 September 2025 at 18:24 IST
Apple Store Goes Down Hours Before iPhone 17 Launch: “Be Right Back” Message Sparks Buzz
Ahead of Apple’s “Awe Dropping” event tonight, the Apple Store has gone offline, signaling the imminent launch of the iPhone 17 series. The lineup is expected to include the standard iPhone 17, the new iPhone 17 Air replacing the Plus model, and the Pro and Pro Max versions. Apple may also unveil the Watch Ultra 3 and AirPods Pro 3. The event begins at 10:30 PM IST.
Just hours before Apple is set to unveil the much-anticipated iPhone 17 series at its “Awe Dropping” event tonight, the company has taken its official online store offline. Anyone visiting the Apple Store page right now is greeted with the familiar message: “Be right back. We’re making updates to the Apple Store. Check back soon.”
This isn’t a surprise for seasoned Apple watchers. It’s almost a ritual at this point, every September, a few hours ahead of the big keynote, the Apple Store goes dark as the company quietly prepares to list its newest devices.
Tonight’s spotlight will be on the iPhone 17 lineup, which is expected to include the standard iPhone 17, the ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air, and the high-end iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. Alongside the phones, Apple may also showcase the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and the AirPods Pro 3.
Among the most anticipated announcements is the introduction of the iPhone 17 Air, a new model set to replace the outgoing Plus variant. Tipped to be thinner and lighter, the Air has already sparked interest for offering a large display without the added bulk of the Plus. While Apple hasn’t confirmed specs yet, the shift suggests a strategic rethink of its mid-tier iPhone lineup. Many will be watching closely to see how the Air compares to the standard and Pro models, both in terms of performance and pricing.
The store blackout fuels the excitement, signalling that fresh product pages are being readied in the background. Once the keynote wraps up, the store typically returns with new listings, detailed specs, and of course, pre-order buttons.
In fact, the same thing happened last year during the iPhone 16 launch. The site was back in running just after the launch.
For fans in India, the live event begins at 10:30 PM IST via Apple’s website, YouTube, and Apple TV app. By midnight, we should not only know the official specs, but also the final pricing and availability of Apple’s newest gadgets.
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 9 September 2025 at 18:24 IST