iPhone 17 Battery Capacities Leaked, Pro Max Breaks 5,000mAh Barrier

iPhones have always been praised for their design and performance, but one complaint that never seems to go away is battery life. Many users feel Apple’s phones don’t last as long as their Android rivals, especially on heavy-use days. Now, a new leak suggests Apple may finally be addressing that issue with the upcoming iPhone 17 series.

According to a Chinese leaker ShrimpApplePro, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is set to pack a massive 5,088mAh battery - the first time any iPhone has crossed the 5,000mAh mark. Other models in the lineup are also expected to see a boost in capacity, though the exact numbers vary depending on whether the phone has a physical SIM card tray or is eSIM-only.

According to the leaked figures, iPhone 17 is said to come with 3,692 mAh (tray status unclear). iPhone 17 Air to come with 3,036 mAh with SIM) and 3,149 mAh with eSIM only model. The iPhone 17 Pro to come with 3,988 mAh with SIM and 4,252 mAh with eSIM only model. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is said to come with 4,823 mAh with SIM) and 5,088 mAh with eSIM only variant.

The reason for two capacities is simple- SIM card trays take up space inside the phone. Without them, Apple can squeeze in slightly larger batteries. It’s also rumored that the iPhone 17 Air will ship without a SIM tray in many markets because of its ultra-thin design, while countries like China may still get tray models due to local rules.