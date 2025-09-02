Apple Store Staff Urged to Finish E-SIM Training by Sept 5, Hinting iPhone 17 Could Drop Physical SIM Slot

Apple iPhone 17 could do away with the physical SIM slot in the entire line. Apple has reportedly requested its Apple Store employees in the EU to finish eSIM training by September 5, just before days of the company's highly anticipated "Awe-dropping" event on September 9.

Apple initially discontinued the physical SIM slot with the iPhone 14 series back in 2022, but only for the US. Now, new reports indicate that the iPhone 17 to be released globally later may come with eSIM support only, doing away with the physical SIM slot completely.

Media reports mention that the training information is being shared through Apple's SEED app - an in-house platform utilised by Apple Store staff and Apple Authorised Resellers globally.

Apple has been mulling removing the SIM tray completely since 2021 and was said to have been internally testing eSIM-only iPhone models. Although previous reports indicated eSIM-only iPhones for Europe starting with the iPhone 15 series, it seems now the iPhone 17 might finally be the time.

The iPhone 17 Air, a rumored Apple thinnest iPhone yet, is speculated to become the first worldwide eSIM-only iPhone.