Apple to Skip iPhone 18 in 2026, Standard Model Delayed to 2027: Report

Apple fans may have to wait longer for the iPhone 18. According to multiple reports, the successor to the iPhone 17 may not arrive until the spring of 2027, marking a major shift in Apple’s long‑standing launch cycle.

The iPhone 17, released in 2025, will remain Apple’s mainline standard model for more than 18 months. This would be the first time in over a decade that Apple skips an entire calendar year without introducing a new generation of its flagship non‑Pro iPhone.

For years, Apple has followed a predictable pattern, unveiling its full iPhone lineup every September. That tradition is expected to change in 2026. Industry insiders suggest Apple will split its launches into two phases: premium models such as the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the company’s first foldable iPhone are likely to debut in the fall, while the standard iPhone 18 will be held back until early 2027. Reports also indicate that the iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2 could join the lineup at that time.

The move is seen as part of Apple’s strategy to manage its increasingly crowded portfolio. With devices like the iPhone 16e and iPhone Air introduced in 2025, and older models such as the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus still in circulation, Apple could have as many as eight different iPhones on sale by the end of 2026. A staggered release schedule would help the company avoid internal competition, give each model a longer sales window, and spread product launches more evenly across the year.

Advertisement

Analysts also point to supply chain and manufacturing benefits. By spacing out releases, Apple can ease production bottlenecks, secure components for advanced technologies more efficiently, and balance revenue across fiscal quarters instead of concentrating sales in one period.

Adding to the anticipation are the rumoured features of the iPhone 18 series. Apple is said to be working on under‑display Face ID, which could eliminate the notch and deliver a seamless front design. The phones are expected to run on a next‑generation A20 chip, promising faster performance and stronger AI integration. Camera upgrades may include a variable aperture lens for improved low‑light shots, while slimmer bezels and faster charging are also on the cards. Most strikingly, Apple’s first foldable iPhone is expected to join the iPhone 18 family, marking Apple’s debut in the foldable market segment.