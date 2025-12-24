Is This What the iPhone Fold Would Look Like?

Apple’s rumoured foldable iPhone is all but confirmed, with a new leak revealing what the upcoming device may look like. Prolific YouTuber Jon Prosser’s latest video appears to be an attempt to give a face to the previously leaked information about the foldable iPhone, hinting at a book-style design with wide displays.

The video posted by Prosser on his FrontPageTech channel on YouTube is based on 3D CAD (Computer-Aided Design), showing a design that is uncannily similar to that of the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The iPhone Fold appears to have a wide main screen, featuring rounded corners on the display. This design is exactly the same as Google’s latest foldable device. But what is more interesting is that Samsung’s next foldable is also expected to adopt this design in a bid to stand out from the crowd.

According to tipster Ice Universe, Samsung’s upcoming foldable, called the Galaxy Wide Fold, will employ the R-angle design for screen folds to appear more squarish. On the other hand, the foldable iPhone could appear more rounded.

The video further mentions that the foldable iPhone will use a 7.8-inch main screen and a 5.5-inch cover screen, corroborating previous leaks. These dimensions are slightly higher than those of the alleged Samsung Galaxy Wide Fold. The iPhone Fold could be 9mm thick when folded and 4.5mm thick when unfolded, falling slightly short of the milestone Samsung reportedly wants to set. Its next foldable is expected to measure 8.9mm when folded and 4.2mm when unfolded.

Apple’s foldable could also bear a hinge that could make the crease in the centre almost disappear—a Hail Mary of the foldable industry. According to Prosser, the flat display could make the screen less prone to developing a crease in the middle, unlike the existing foldables.

The iPhone Fold is expected to have two cameras, horizontally aligned on a raised bar on the back. It looks similar to the camera visor on the iPhone Air, as well as the camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. The foldable may be powered by an A20 chip, based on a 2nm process, and utilise a C2 modem for connectivity. Instead of Face ID, the iPhone Fold could opt for Touch ID using a dedicated sensor-based power button.