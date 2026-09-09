Apple Unveils AirPods 5, Watch Series 12 & Ultra 4: What’s New

Cupertino: Apple has unveiled a new generation of its wearable devices, introducing AirPods 5, Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 with upgrades focused on audio, health monitoring, fitness and artificial intelligence.

The new devices bring Apple Intelligence-powered features to more parts of the Apple ecosystem. Among the major additions are Live Translation on AirPods, a new Readiness score on Apple Watch, more frequent health measurements and a range of new Siri capabilities.

AirPods 5 Bring Noise Cancellation To Open-Ear Design

Apple's latest AirPods 5 are designed for users who prefer an open-ear fit but do not want to give up active noise cancellation (ANC). The company says the new earbuds can cut external noise by up to 50 per cent more than AirPods 4 with ANC.

The improvement is linked to a redesigned multiport acoustic architecture and updated computational audio technology. The earbuds also feature an improved Transparency mode, while Adaptive Audio automatically adjusts between noise cancellation and Transparency mode based on the user's surroundings.

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Conversation Awareness is another feature aimed at everyday use. It automatically reduces media volume when the wearer starts speaking, allowing conversations without having to remove the earbuds.

For audio quality, Apple has introduced next-generation Adaptive EQ. The company says it provides richer and more detailed sound across a wider variety of ear shapes. Personalized Spatial Audio is also available for a more immersive listening experience.

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AirPods 5 gain several hands-free AI features when connected to an Apple Intelligence-supported iPhone. Siri can use information from messages, emails and photos, along with broader world knowledge, to help users complete tasks.

Users can also respond to Siri using head movements, including nodding to indicate yes and shaking the head for no.

Live Translation is another key addition. It enables users to hear conversations in their preferred language and works through Apple Intelligence on compatible devices and software across the AirPods lineup.

The AirPods 5 Wireless Charging Case variant comes with a force sensor and volume swipe controls on the stem. With ANC enabled, the earbuds offer up to five hours of listening on one charge, while the charging case takes total ANC listening time to up to 22 hours.

AirPods 5 start at $129 in the US, while the model with a Wireless Charging Case starts at $149. Pre-orders are now open, with retail availability beginning September 18.

Apple Watch Series 12 Adds Readiness Score And More Health Tracking

The Apple Watch Series 12 arrives with the company's new Health Sensing System and S11 chip. Apple claims it offers its most accurate heart rate sensing in a wearable.

The watch records heart rate every five seconds throughout the day. Heart rate variability (HRV) measurements can also be taken up to 24 times more frequently, with separate readings available for recovery and overall HRV.

One of the biggest new additions is Readiness, a score ranging from 0 to 10. It considers recent activity, training load, vital signs and sleep data before suggesting whether the user should recover, pace themselves, train or “Go For It”.’

The score can change during the day as fresh health and activity information is collected. Apple has also worked on step tracking. A redesigned pedometer model combined with machine learning is intended to improve step and distance measurements. A new Steps complication allows users to see their step count directly from the watch face.

Battery life remains up to 24 hours for everyday use, while outdoor workout battery life has increased to as much as 10 hours. A 15-minute charge can provide up to 12 hours of additional battery life.

The Series 12 will be offered in aluminium, titanium and a new ceramic finish available in pearl white and night blue. Aluminium models feature Ceramic Shield 2, which Apple says is 60 per cent tougher than the Ion-X glass used on earlier aluminium models.

Ultra 4 Gets Up To 50 Hours Of Battery Life

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 is aimed at fitness enthusiasts and outdoor users and comes with the same Health Sensing System and S11 chip as the Series 12.

It measures heart rate every five seconds, supports more frequent HRV readings and introduces the Readiness score. The feature uses activity, training, sleep and other health information to help users assess how ready they are for the day.

Battery performance gets a significant boost on the Ultra 4. It offers up to 50 hours of regular use and up to 84 hours when Low Power Mode is enabled. For outdoor activities, Extended Workout mode provides up to 25 hours of battery life. Max Extended Workout mode can track outdoor runs, walks and hikes for up to 45 hours, with GPS readings recorded every second.

The redesigned pedometer model is also featured on the Ultra 4, with Apple claiming it delivers the most accurate step tracking of any smartwatch. The Ultra 4 will be available in natural and black titanium. Apple is also introducing new Trail Loop, Alpine Loop and translucent silicone Ocean Bands.

Apple Watch Gets Audio Intelligence, New Siri Features

Apple is bringing Audio Intelligence features to both the Series 12 and Ultra 4. Sound Recognition can identify sounds including sirens, alarms, doorbells and a baby crying and alert the wearer.

Live Rewind allows users to double-press the Digital Crown to access a text snippet of the previous 15 seconds of a conversation. Siri Recap can instead provide a short summary highlighting the key points from a conversation.

Shazam is also being integrated into the Music Recognition widget, allowing the Apple Watch to identify nearby music and show the song and artist.

Apple said privacy has been built into these audio features. The company said audio recordings are not created or stored. Raw audio is processed inside the Secure Exclave of the S11 chip and immediately deleted.

When Live Rewind is activated, the watch produces an audible chime and shows a microphone indicator. Both new Apple Watch models will also support Siri AI through watchOS 27. The updated assistant can understand personal context and use broader world knowledge. A new Siri Modular watch face gives users quicker access to the assistant.

watchOS 27 further introduces a dynamic app grid with Siri-suggested apps, Smart Stack suggestions and a single-handed tap gesture that lets users select widgets using their thumb and index finger.

The software update also adds perimenopause and menopause tracking. Workout Buddy can now operate on Apple Watch without requiring an iPhone nearby.

Apple is also giving its Health app on iPhone a redesign, adding new Insights and Longevity tabs. The Longevity section includes Health Age, which compares selected health measurements with the user's actual age.