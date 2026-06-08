Apple Unveils Siri AI at WWDC 2026, Promises Smarter Conversations and Deeper App Integration

New Delhi: Apple has officially unveiled a revamped version of Siri at WWDC 2026, marking the company's biggest overhaul of its voice assistant since its launch more than a decade ago. Dubbed "Siri AI", the new assistant is designed to be more conversational, context-aware and deeply integrated across Apple's ecosystem. It will be available as part of Apple Intelligence on supported models, with the high-end devices like the iPhone 17 Pro eligible to run advanced compute models.

The announcement comes nearly two years after Apple first outlined plans for a more intelligent Siri as part of its Apple Intelligence initiative. The company faced criticism after several AI-powered Siri features were delayed, leaving rivals such as Google Gemini and ChatGPT ahead in the race to build next-generation digital assistants.

According to Apple, Siri AI has been rebuilt from the ground up and can now understand on-screen content, interact with apps more effectively and maintain more natural conversations with users. The assistant also features a more expressive voice that can be customised based on pace, accent and speaking style.

New Siri App Brings ChatGPT-Like Experience

One of the biggest changes is the introduction of a dedicated Siri app that supports both voice and text interactions. Users can continue conversations across devices, access chat history through iCloud, and discuss images, documents and files with the assistant.

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The new experience moves Siri closer to AI chatbots such as ChatGPT and Claude, reflecting Apple's efforts to modernise an assistant that had increasingly fallen behind competitors in recent years.

Privacy Remains a Core Focus

Apple said privacy remains central to the new Siri experience. Requests are processed either directly on the device or through Apple's Private Cloud Compute infrastructure, which the company says prevents user data from being stored or shared.

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The company also confirmed that Siri AI will be available across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Vision Pro, allowing users to access the assistant from virtually any Apple device.

A Crucial Moment for Apple's AI Strategy

The launch represents a significant milestone for Apple as it attempts to regain ground in the rapidly evolving AI market. Reports indicate that Apple is now working with Google's Gemini models to power parts of its AI infrastructure, allowing the company to focus on building consumer-facing experiences rather than training its own frontier models from scratch.