Updated 3 March 2026 at 19:39 IST
iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16e: What Has Changed for Apple's Affordable iPhone, And Should You Upgrade?
Apple launched its latest affordable smartphone, the iPhone 17e, earlier this week, and it brings notable improvements over the last generation.
Apple’s iPhone 17e is an iterative but meaningful upgrade over the iPhone 16e, with the biggest changes aimed at real-world value: double the base storage, MagSafe/Qi2 support, a faster chip, and a newer Apple modem. Importantly, Apple has upgraded base storage on its most affordable iPhone, which is a rare win in 2026, but it also comes with a slight hike in the price.
Price and storage: the clearest upgrade
The iPhone 17e now starts at 256GB for ₹64,900 in India, and also comes in a 512GB option, priced at ₹84,900. In comparison, Apple’s iPhone 16e was launched for ₹59,900 last year with a lower 128GB base storage tier. Apple is explicitly pitching 17e’s 256GB base as “2x the entry storage” versus the previous generation at the same starting price.
Performance: A19 vs A18
The iPhone 17e houses the A19 chip built on advanced 3nm technology, while the iPhone 16e uses the A18. Apple claims the A19’s 6‑core CPU is “up to 2x faster than iPhone 11,” and the 4‑core GPU adds hardware‑accelerated ray tracing for more realistic lighting and reflections in games. In day-to-day terms, this should translate to faster photo processing, smoother heavy apps, and more headroom for Apple Intelligence features.
Connectivity: Apple’s newer modem
This is one of the under-the-hood changes that matters more than it sounds. iPhone 17e debuts C1X, Apple’s latest cellular modem, which Apple says is up to twice as fast as the C1 modem in iPhone 16e and uses less energy. The iPhone 16e is Apple’s first iPhone to ship with the original C1 modem.
Charging: MagSafe finally arrives on the “e” line
The iPhone 17e adds MagSafe and supports Qi2 fast wireless charging up to 15W, compared to 7.5W Qi wireless charging on iPhone 16e. That also means access to the MagSafe accessory ecosystem, such as chargers, stands, wallets, and cases that snap into alignment.
Display and durability: similar size, tougher front
Both phones are built around a 6.1‑inch Super Retina XDR OLED display size class. The iPhone 17e upgrades to Ceramic Shield 2, which Apple says offers three times better scratch resistance than the previous generation, plus reduced glare. Apple also says iPhone 17e has IP68 water and dust resistance.
Camera: 48MP Fusion stays, portraits get smarter
Both iPhone 16e and 17e use Apple’s 48MP Fusion main camera concept with an “optical-quality 2x” option. The iPhone 17e keeps the same 48MP Fusion approach but adds “next-generation portraits,” including automatic depth capture for people, dogs and cats, letting you convert a regular photo into a portrait after the fact and adjust focus later.
Battery and software: efficiency gains, iOS 26 out of the box
Apple says iPhone 17e delivers “exceptional all-day battery life,” and specifically points to C1X efficiency and iOS 26 power management. iPhone 17e ships with iOS 26 and Apple Intelligence features like Live Translation and visual intelligence enhancements. iPhone 16e is marketed as “built for Apple Intelligence” as well, but it launched on the earlier iOS generation and relies on the older modem.
Colours and launch timeline
The iPhone 17e comes in black, white and soft pink with a matte finish, with pre-orders from March 4 and availability from March 11. The iPhone 16e comes in black and white, and now available only through third-party shopping platforms.
So, should you upgrade?
If you are choosing between them today, the iPhone 17e is the better buy for most people because the 256GB base storage + MagSafe/Qi2 + newer C1X modem are upgrades you’ll feel every day. The iPhone 16e still makes sense only if it’s heavily discounted and you’re okay with 128GB and slower wireless charging.
Published By : Shubham Verma
Published On: 3 March 2026 at 19:39 IST