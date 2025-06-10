Apple Watch Gets New Workout Buddy: What Is It and How Will It Really Help You Get Moving | Image: Apple

At WWDC 2025, Apple unveiled several new features. From new Liquid Design to Camera Remote on AirPods, the Cupertino boss made sure that the people leaving after the keynote had lots to talk about on almost every Apple device in its ecosystem. Amidst the score of announcements, one small but significant one was the new Workout Buddy that will debut with watchOS 26 – the operating system for Apple Watch.

The Workout Buddy stood out, especially for people who want to stay active and rely heavily on their Apple Watch. The Workout Buddy is a meaningful update for those seeking a pep talk during their early morning fitness regimen.

What is Apple Watch’s new Workout Buddy?

Apple's AI, which the company calls Apple Intelligence, powers a new fitness tool called Workout Buddy for your Apple Watch. Like a personal coach on your wrist, it is meant to keep you encouraged and moving. In case you are thinking it makes you do those extra push-ups, then worry not. This coach is more into celebrating your health goals and encourages you to go on. It is like your easy-going workout friend who sees how far you've come, pushes you when you need it, and celebrates your achievements without being too preachy!

How Does it Work?

Workout Buddy gives you real-time feedback during workouts based on your fitness statistics, such as your heart rate, distance, pace, and Activity Rings.

To offer a more natural and meaningful inspiration talk, the Workout Buddy privately studies your data, leveraging the power of Apple Intelligence. The inbuilt text-to-speech model then translates insights into a dynamic AI-generated voice that sounds less robotic as it builds that voice using voice data from Apple Fitness+ trainers.

To access the Workout Buddy feature, you require an Apple Watch running watchOS, Bluetooth headphones so that you can hear it talk to you while you are in your workout session, and lastly, an iPhone that works with Apple Intelligence. Workout Buddy works with most of the exercises, like running, walking, cycling, and strength training.

The Big Question- Is This Helpful?