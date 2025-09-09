Apple Watch SE 3 Launched With Always-On Display, Built-In Speaker

Apple Watch SE 3 Launched: Apple has launched the Watch SE 3 and says it comes with a powerful S10 chip. The company has updated the feature list and has added an always-on display, which allows reading the time without waking the display. It supports gesture controls and has other important health features like heart rate notification, fall detection, and more. The Watch SE also gets a sleep score like the Watch Series 11, and you will be able to play media with the speakers. The Watch SE 3 has temperature sensing, and Apple says it comes with 4x crack-resistant glass as compared to the previous Watch SE.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Watch SE 3 from Apple:

Apple Watch SE 3 Price

Apple offers the Watch SE 3 in an aluminium casing only. The price of the Watch SE 3 is as follows:

The price of the 40mm size with GPS connectivity is ₹25,900, and for GPS + Cellular connectivity, it will cost ₹30,900. For the 44mm size, GPS connectivity is priced at ₹28,900, and for GPS + Cellular connectivity, it is priced at ₹33,900.

Apple Watch SE 3 Colours

The Watch SE 3 is available in two colour options to choose from. These are midnight and starlight.

Apple Watch SE 3 Features

The Watch SE 3 comes with multiple feature additions over the previous model. Apple has added features like an Always-on display, temperature sensing, and a sleep score, which you also get in the Watch Series 11. Further, it comes with live translation, media playback from the speakers, and gesture controls.

Apple Watch SE 3 Performance

The Watch SE 3 comes equipped with the Apple S10 chipset.

Apple Watch SE 3 Battery