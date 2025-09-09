Apple Watch Series 11 Debuts With New Features to Help You Regulate Blood Pressure, Sleep Better

Apple Watch Series 11 Launch: Apple has launched the Watch Series 11 with new features, four colours and a new band collection. It comes with Ionix glass, has Apple ceramic coating and claims to be 2x scratch resistant. The Series 11 is the thinnest watch, has 5G connectivity, claims to have better performance and comes with watchOS 26 and has a liquid glass flow. The Series 11 has comprehensive health features like heart health and sleep as new features.

Here’s a quick rundown of the Apple Watch Series 11 for interested buyers:

Apple Watch Series 11 Price

The price of the Apple Watch Series 11 is as follows:

For Aluminium Casing,

The price of the 42mm size with GPS connectivity will cost ₹46,900, and for GPS + Cellular connectivity, it will cost ₹56,900. For the 46mm size, GPS connectivity is priced at ₹49,900, and for GPS + Cellular connectivity, it is priced at ₹59,900.

For Titanium Casing,

The price of the 42mm size with Sport band is ₹79,900, and for the Milanese Loop, it will cost ₹84,900. For the 46mm size, the Sport band is priced at ₹84,900, and for the Milanese Loop, it is priced at ₹89,900.

Apple Watch Series 11 Features

With the Watch Series 11, Apple has added new features like hypertension notifications, sleep score, and live translation. It comes with two heart sensors and wrist temperature sensors. It helps in monitoring your sleep score, and tells about multiple parameters like deep sleep, how many times you woke up and more. It will further send notifications in case of high and low heart rates, irregular heartbeat rhythm, and more.

Apple Watch Series 11 Battery Life

The Apple Watch Series 11 now has a battery life of up to 24 hours. It continues to come with fast charging, and Apple says it can last up to 38 hours in low power mode.

Apple Watch Series 11 Performance

The Watch Series 11 is equipped with Apple’s new S10 chipset.

Apple Watch Series 11 Colours