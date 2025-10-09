Apple Will Lock iPhones for Underage Users in US Starting Next Year

For years, different governments have tried to curb the misuse of smartphones, especially among underage users. Their efforts have mostly relied on age verification systems that ask users their age, but the implementation of these technologies has been on the software side. Mobile phone companies have resisted their involvement. Until now. A new state law in Texas, US, requires companies to verify the ages of the users of their phones, so that anyone under 18 is restricted without parental consent.

Apple has now explained how it plans to comply with the law in a detailed note. Starting January 1, 2026, anyone trying to sign up for a new Apple account on an iPhone must confirm they are 18 or above. Users under 18 years of age must be a part of a Family Sharing group, representing that they have an iPhone under the consent of their parents or legal guardians.

Developers will also need to adopt new guidelines for onboarding new users and “modify behaviour within their apps to meet their obligations under the law.” The company said it will introduce new capabilities to help developers verify age categories and “manage significant changes as required by Texas state law.” This includes the implementation of a new Declared Age Range API happening now, while an update to it “in the coming months” will provide developers with the required age categories for new account owners in Texas.

Parents who allow their underage kids to join Family Sharing will have control over their access. They will be able to revoke consent for their kid “continuing to use an app.”