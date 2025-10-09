Switch from Gmail to Zoho Mail: 5 Easy Steps for a Seamless Transition

While Gmail has remained the primary email service for millions of users, its rivals have often tried to offer more useful tools to wrest these users. Zoho Mail is emerging to be one of them. Following Home Minister Amit Shah’s public endorsement, the adoption of Zoho Mail has gained momentum, with many Indian users stating that they would switch to the locally developed email service.

Pitched as a privacy-centric email service, Zoho Mail has so far attracted enterprise clients and customers. Its minimalistic interface, deeper privacy controls, integration with collaboration tools, and custom domains have appealed to these users, but Zoho Mail says its services are as useful to regular users. It can easily become a Gmail alternative, and here are the steps on how to switch to Zoho Mail.

How to switch from Gmail to Zoho Mail

Create an account

Visit Zoho Mail’s website and sign up. You will be required to choose from a range of plans, including a free tier for users who do not want high storage and access to advanced tools. If you want a custom domain, opt for a business/workplace plan.

Enable IMAP in Gmail

Sign in to your Gmail account and then visit the Settings section. Locate the Forwarding (POP/IMAP) option and enable IMAP.

Start import in Zoho

Go back to your Zoho Mail account and navigate to the Import/Export section under Settings. Click Migration Wizard and start importing your Gmail data, such as emails, folders, and contacts. Follow the on-screen instructions for a successful import.

Forward Gmail emails