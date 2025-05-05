Apple WWDC 2025 Expected to Bring Three Major Upgrades to iPhones, iPads

Apple’s upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will focus on three large themes for announcements. The conference, which kicks off on June 9, will see announcements on the next software versions for the iPhone, iPad, and other Apple devices, alongside Apple Intelligence improvements that will set the course for a smarter Siri.

Redesigned iOS

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, one of the major themes for WWDC is “redesigned and more cohesive operating systems.” Apple is expected to announce an overhauled iOS, dubbed iOS 19, comprising new app icons, new animations, new transitions, and a new interface. Reports suggest the next iPhone software will borrow elements from visionOS, which feels more modern and fluid than recent iOS versions. The iOS 19 update will also function with Apple Intelligence at its core, which would allow users to get things done faster.

New Apple Intelligence features

Since Apple Intelligence will form the basis for the next operating systems for the iPhone, iPad, and other Apple devices, the company is expected to expand its capabilities this year. While the specifics are unclear, Gurman said these capabilities will be incremental and help Apple Intelligence users achieve things faster with better outcomes. Apple has lagged significantly behind its rivals in the AI space, so the next update could be the company’s quick fix to firm up its position.

Biggest iPadOS update

While all the eyes will be on iOS 19, Apple might pull a trick: announce the biggest update to iPadOS. The iPad software has mostly been a shadow of the iPhone ever since it was spun off as a standalone operating system for iPads — Apple’s growing device category. According to reports, iPadOS will offer features that will make the iPad feel closer to the Mac. That means more productivity tools and better app management on Apple’s tablet.

Bottomline