CMF Phone 2 Pro Sale Begins Today, Prices Start at ₹16,999: Details Inside

The CMF Phone 2 Pro officially goes on sale today, starting at a competitive price of ₹16,999. CMF, a sub-brand of the London-based company Nothing, has made this smartphone available across various platforms, including Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Vijay Sales, Croma, and several leading retail outlets across the nation. This launch follows a global debut on April 28, 2025.

Phone 2 Pro Design and Build

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is designed with an emphasis on aesthetics and durability. Weighing in at just 185 grams and measuring 7.8 mm in thickness, this device is 5% slimmer than its predecessor, the CMF Phone 1. It also comes with an IP54 water resistance rating, indicating improved durability compared to the earlier model’s IP52 rating. The phone is available in four colours: White, Black, Orange, and Light Green.

Phone 2 Pro Camera Capabilities

The camera system on the CMF Phone 2 Pro is its highlight. The main camera boasts an impressive 50 MP sensor, which is claimed to be the largest in its class, enabling it to capture 64% more light than competing models. Additionally, the device introduces a 50 MP telephoto lens that offers 2x optical zoom as well as a remarkable 20x Ultra Zoom capability, enhancing its versatility for different photography needs. For selfies and video calls, the phone is equipped with a 16 MP front camera.

Phone 2 Pro Performance Specifications

At the heart of of the CMF Phone 2 Pro lies the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro 5G processor. This 8-core CPU, clocking speeds of up to 2.5 GHz delivers a 10% performance increase over the CMF Phone 1, along with a 5% improvement in graphics performance, says the company.

Storage Options and Launch Day Offers