Apple WWDC 2025: iOS 26, Liquid Glass Design, New AI-Powered Features, and What It Means for iPhone 17 Pro Max Price Tag

Apple last night at WWDC 2025, made a slew of announcements. From new updates for Apple Intelligence, a set of capabilities for iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe that will work on devices and in the cloud to Siri, ChatGPT, and auto-summarisation in Mail and Safari are all examples of how Apple is determined to pace its AI game and bring in some meaningful updates to its ecosystem. In true Apple style, they are not just doing AI, they are doing private and personal AI.

Tim Cook and Craig Federighi spent a lot of time showing off software, but the big issue was clear: these features are made for hardware that isn't here yet, or at least not in public. In short, the iOS 26 features practically scream "iPhone 17."

Why? Because not all iPhones can run Apple Intelligence. Apple says that it needs at least an A17 Pro chip, and even then, only functions that are on the device will work. To receive the essentials, most individuals will require an iPhone 15 Pro or newer. In other words, Apple is getting ready for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max to be the AI iPhone that many Apple fans are talking about.

The 17 Pro is likely to come with A19 Pro chip inside and Apple Intelligence with the A19 Pro chip will work together better. Improved AI performance, smarter Siri, Visual intelligence, a new Liquid Glass design- all these together will not a mere raise in specs, it will also be a change in position placing the iPhone 17 Pro Max as one of the top phones in the iPhone family.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Expected Specs

Apple, unlike Android, likes to keep a mystery around its device until the launch. But that does not prevent tipsters, analysts and Apple fanatics from making assumptions. Sometimes we even get to see dummy units of the yet-to-be-released iPhones that give a better picture of the phone’s design.

From the all the rumours and leaks so far, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to bring a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR, display with Ambient light sensor and Proximity sensor. It is likely to come with triple camera set up- 48MP main camera, 12MP Telephoto camera and 48MP Ultrawide camera. On the front, you get a 12MP camera. The phone will support wireless charging.

iPhone 17 Pro Max cost

Let us not beat around the bush- everything points to a price rise. Apple hasn't officially announced the iPhone 17 Pro Max yet, but their WWDC hints make it pretty clear that this phone will cost a lot. The new AI updates, making 3nm chips probably for A19 Pro, are said to be more expensive. Apple is using AI to add value, and that’s never free. Of course, the US tariff will also play a key role in the expected price hike of new iPhones.