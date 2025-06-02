Apple WWDC 2025: iOS 26, macOS 26 Tahoe Lake, and Everything Else You Can Expect

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 is set to kick off on June 9, with announcements expected for the next software versions of the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Watch, TV, and Vision Pro. Last week, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said Apple will change the nomenclature from 'rumoured iOS 19' to 'iOS 26' to match the year when these operating systems will see wider adoption. Gurman has now said that WWDC 2025 will not be as big as it was in the past.

WWDC 2025 Launch Expectations

iOS 26: The next iPhone software is expected to be a major shift from previous versions, focusing largely on the aesthetics, which, rumours suggest, could be inspired by visionOS. Previously called iOS 19, the next-generation iOS version will have more translucency in animations, windows, and tabs, alongside a new floating navigation bar for a better UI experience. Apple will likely announce more AI features as part of Apple Intelligence, but even then, it will not surpass the announcements Google made at the I/O conference last month.

macOS 26 Tahoe Lake: Since Apple is reportedly renaming all its operating systems with the ‘26’ suffix, macOS has used names of different locations in California. This time, Apple may go ahead with Tahoe Lake, meaning the name of Mac’s operating system will be macOS 26 Tahoe Lake. The next macOS update will focus on functionality more than looks, offering better accessibility features, such as Vehicle Motion Cues that debuted on the iPhone two years back.

Other operating systems: Much like iOS 26, iPadOS 26 will also reportedly use better aesthetics, matching the interface design of visionOS. While details on what it would offer are scant, reports hint at better features for enhanced productivity on the iPad to make it work more like a MacBook. For years, Apple has tried to turn the iPad into a full-fledged laptop in response to user feedback. The iPadOS 26 update could address the most common pain points. Apple’s software versions for the Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Vision Pro are also expected to bring several new features with more streamlined interfaces.

Fewer AI announcements at WWDC 2025