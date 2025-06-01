India's AV Sector Booms: Make In India And Digital India Initiatives Fuel Growth

Mumbai: India's rapidly urbanising population, expected to exceed 600 million by 2030, is reshaping demand for smart, immersive, and integrated AV solutions across sectors. The entertainment and OTT boom, growth in premium real estate, and a thriving event and hospitality industry have created a fertile ground for the adoption of advanced audio, video, and lighting technologies. As digital-first consumption deepens and user expectations evolve, the PALM AV-ICN Expo emerges as a critical convergence point, showcasing how technology, creativity, and infrastructure are aligning to meet the needs of a new India.

In the remarkable display of innovation and technological prowess, the 23rd edition of the PALM AV-ICN Expo was organised at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai. The event has set a new benchmark for the professional audio, visual, and lighting industries, showcasing cutting-edge solutions that are transforming the way experiences are delivered.

The expo brought together over 300 exhibitors and 1000+ leading brands, offering a vibrant setting for business, innovation, and industry change. With a legacy of 23 years, the show continues to serve as a vital source and networking destination for over 25,000 professionals, system integrators, and decision-makers. The event featured 50+ speakers on PALM tracks and 30+ speakers at AV-ICN, discussing future technologies, best practices, and emerging market trends in AV integration, sound, lighting, and event production.

The Indian Pro AV market is projected to reach USD 17.3 billion by 2031 from USD 6.5 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12%. The LED segment is showing particularly strong growth, with a projected value of USD 26.7 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 19.35%. According to Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, “India's professional audio, AV, and lighting industries are going through a transformative phase, driven by a growing demand for immersive experiences and the country's commitment to smart and sustainable infrastructure.”

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Gets New DGP: IPS Rajeev Krishna To Take Charge From Prashant Kumar

Government Initiatives and Industry Opportunities

“Strategic programs like the Smart Cities Mission, Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, and various urban renewal initiatives are propelling the adoption of advanced lighting and integration technologies across sectors. As India moves towards becoming a $5 trillion economy, the rising urban population and expanding entertainment, hospitality, and live event ecosystems present immense opportunities for growth,” Mudras said, adding that the PALM AV-ICN Expo stands as a definitive platform that connected global innovation with domestic ambition, facilitating business, knowledge exchange, and the evolution of a truly world-class industry.