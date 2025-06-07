Apple WWDC 2025: iOS 26 to Bring Custom Genmoji, Smarter Battery Mode, and Live Translation to Your iPhone

Apple WWDC 2025: Apple will host its annual developer conference, WWDC 2025, on June 9. The Cupertino boss is said to unveil multiple upgrades for its ecosystem, including a brand-new operating system for iOS devices dubbed iOS 26. Alongside, you may also see a new OS for Apple smart home devices dubbed homeOS, new AI features, an iPad-like smart device more.

What deserves a mention here is Apple’s next major iPhone upgrade, iOS 26, which is likely to come full of daily features that we will actually use. The ongoing rumours and leaks suggest that Apple with iOS 26 will be less focused on flashy overhauls and more on tools that make your iPhone feel more personal, useful, and useful particularly for youngsters.

Create Your Emoji

The new iOS 26 is said to bring a new tool called that will allow people to merge two current emojis to create their own. You can choose any two random emojis and place them together to create a new emoji of your own. A small addition, but it can prove to be a new and playful means of communicating in messages and via social media.

AI Will Help Save Battery Life

Bless the power of AI. iOS 26 will likely be more efficient with AI powers. The company is expected to roll out an AI-driven battery mode, which will do more than just shutting off the phone to save power. It will study how you use your phone and accordingly optimise things. In short, you can save your battery life without using the app or features. AI is going to take care of it.

Real-Time Translation Across Devices

Remember Live translation? One that was announced at WWDC 2020. It will now extend its presence beyond the Translate app or Messages on iPhones. It will be available during phone calls and even through AirPods. This means you may be able to understand someone speaking another language in real time, making it easier for students, travellers, and multilingual groups to communicate.