  • iPhone 17 Could Charge Twice as Fast with New MagSafe Upgrade, But There’s A Catch

Updated 7 June 2025 at 10:29 IST

iPhone 17 Could Charge Twice as Fast with New MagSafe Upgrade, But There’s A Catch

iPhone 17 may come with chargers that are Qi 2.2 certified- a next-generation wireless charging standard that could deliver a huge performance boost for the upcoming iPhone 17.

Reported by: Priya Pathak
iPhone 17 Could Charge Twice as Fast with New MagSafe Upgrade, But There’s A Catch | Image: Pexels

Apple may finally be solving one of the longest-standing iPhone woes: slow wireless charging. New regulatory filings in Taiwan indicate two new, updated MagSafe chargers - model numbers A3502 and A3503 - are coming. 

These are major updates. The chargers are Qi 2.2 certified, a next-generation wireless charging standard that could deliver a huge performance boost for the upcoming iPhone 17.

Currently, Qi 2.0 goes up to 15W for wireless charging. The iPhone 16E supports 25W of wireless charging on the new MagSafe charger. But Qi 2.2 enables wireless charging up to 50W, according to the media reports. That is twice the power, which could cut in half the amount of time it takes to charge your phone. It could also include improved power efficiency, enhanced heat management, and more precise magnetic alignment so the charger snaps on tighter and remains cooler.

The timing of these filings strongly indicates this upgrade is being prepared for the iPhone 17 series, due to launch this fall. It is unclear if all models in the lineup will have support for the increased speeds, but the fact that Apple is releasing new MagSafe hardware suggests that at least some models will fully leverage Qi 2.2. 

What’s the Catch?

iPhone 17 will come with faster charging abilities, but it could cost you more. Counterpoint Research analysts say Apple will likely hike iPhone prices this year as a result of continuing US tariffs. Apple has to date absorbed those expenses, but that could change with the iPhone 17. It isn't known which phones will be impacted or the magnitude of the price increase, but if you had hoped to upgrade, don't be surprised if your wallet suffers too. So yes, the iPhone 17 could charge much faster. But just as with all else in 2025, speed may cost more.

Published 7 June 2025 at 10:29 IST