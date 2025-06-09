Apple WWDC 2025: iPhone 16 at Rs 73,500 vs iPhone 17 Air Expected at Rs 95,000- Which Phone Should Indians Choose

iPhone 16 Vs iPhone 17 Air: The former is seeing some impressive price deals, while the latter is creating buzz for its ultra-thinness. Which one should you buy? We help you | Image: Reuters

Apple's WWDC 2025 keynote is tonight. As always, it's not only for developers; it's also a look at what your next Rs 85,000+ phone might look like. There is a great price drop on the iPhone 16 right now. In India, it costs Rs 79,900. But there is a chance to get it for less than Rs 30,000 on Amazon. First let us understand how this deal works.

iPhone 16 at Rs 30,950 on Amazon

Amazon users can buy Apple’s current flagship for Rs 24,900. The 128GB model of iPhone 16 which originally costs RS 79,900 is selling for Rs 73,500 on Amazon. This price can further be reduced upon availing an exchange offer. You can buy the iPhone 16 for Rs 30,950 in exchange of your old iPhone 15 in working condition.

iPhone 17 Air- New Kind on the Block

With iPhone 16 selling for this low, it is a lot of power for a phone that's only a year old. But there's a lot of talk about the new child, the iPhone 17 Air, which is supposed to be out later this year for Rs 85,000 or more. So if you are sitting there trying to decide which one to buy, let's break it down in a basic, clear way that doesn't make you feel like a tech snob.

What You Get Right Now With iPhone 16

Let’s first talk about the price. Rs 24,900 is very less, almost nothing for an iPhone. It is a total win if you ready to give up your two years old iPhone 15. Coming to the innards, iPhone 16 is powered by A18 Bionic chip which is speedy, stable, and superior than most Android flagships. Two lenses that work well in the daytime as well as in the dark. The same design as the iPhone 15, but the battery lasts longer and the glass is stronger. In terms of software, tonight you'll get iOS 19 and at least four additional big updates. You're effectively getting last year's premium Apple experience for a little less money if you buy it now.

iPhone 17 Air: What We Think We're Getting

The phone is expected to be of at least Rs 85,000. There are talks that it will be Apple’s thinnest and lightest phone yet, hence the name “Air.” The phone may get a new 6.6-inch OLED display with no borders and up to 120Hz refresh rate (finally on base model). A19 chip-should be a little speedier and better for AI workloads. The phone could get only a single 48MP camera on a new elongated camera island. The Dynamic Island is also expected to become smarter this time. A thinner phone can mean a smaller battery, which could be a trade-off. We may know more tonight, but it's clear that Apple wants to make the Air feel like the "cool" iPhone again, somewhere between the base model and the Pro.

So, Should You Buy iPhone 16 or Wait for iPhone 17 Air in India?

Buy the iPhone 16 if you want the phone right now. It's strong, won't go out of style, and you won't lose out on any big advancements, especially if you don't want the "new shiny" every year. If you can wait two or three months, hold off and see what the iPhone 17 Air actually is. It might be worth the extra few thousand if the rumours come true. If your phone is already going, don't wait. The iPhone 16 is more than plenty and with this offer on Amazon, it is a bang-on deal. In fact, 90% of us won't notice a huge difference between the 16 and 17 Air in everyday use.