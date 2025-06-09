Using an iPhone in Jammu, Jorhat or Jalandhar? Here’s Why WWDC 2025 Tonight Matters to You

If you are sitting in Jammu and sipping your chai amidst the hills, or in Jorhat dodging monsoon potholes or in Jalandhar where your phone network barely shows two bars and you are using an iPhone, you may be thinking, "Why should I care about Apple's big WWDC event tonight?" That is totally understandable.

You may think that what Apple says in Apple Park in California only matters to people who live in cities or who use tech acronyms. But that's not how Apple or iPhones work anymore. WWDC is not just a place for nerds in black hoodies to talk codes. It is about what your phone can do differently after the OS release. So yes, it counts even if you got your iPhone on EMI, mostly use it for WhatsApp, and don't live near an Apple Store.

Why does it matter?

Even if your phone is three years old, iOS 26 will change it. Apple shows off a lot of things during WWDC, but one of the biggest announcements will be iOS 26, the next version of the iPhone's software. The best thing about iPhones is that even if you live in a tier 3 town and have an iPhone 12 or SE 2nd Gen, you will probably get the same new features as someone in Mumbai with an iPhone 15 Pro.

The new iOS 26 is expected to bring several important features, including a better battery life for iPhones, a smarter Siri, and more AI-backed support. The iOS 26 is also said to bring Vision OS inspired features with key changes like a floating tab and redesigned menu in the interface. For all the gamers out there, Apple may add a new dedicated gaming app that will list all the games that were once found on the App Store.

Battery charging estimate indicator

Apple, with iOS 26, is also expected to bring one small but very crucial update to the iPhones. There are talks that the iPhone can soon receive the battery charging estimate indicator on the lock screen. This feature, long demanded by iPhone users, will make life easier for those always in a rush.

Apple with iOS 18 has made a few India-centric features. We can expect something similar this year too. Apple has been paying attention to India lately as the country today serves as one of its key markets.

Privacy features

The new iOS can also focus on the security and safety of users by bringing in changes like improved App Store labelling, intelligent and AI-backed ways to handle public WiFis across Apple devices and more. Fake app notifications. Someone is selling your data without your knowledge. No matter where we live, we handle it all. Apple has traditionally used WWDC to announce new privacy features, like spam filtering and app tracking transparency. Features like these are lifesavers, especially in places where phone fraud is a big problem. You might not see the hype, but you'll feel it if Apple announces any major security feature.

AI features might finally be useful, even for WhatsApp aunts.

Apple will likely put much more effort into AI on devices this year. That means you may not need the internet for a lot of things. Apple normally puts things out in a clear, useful fashion, unlike Android's AI features, which may be hit or miss among manufacturers. You might get advice from Siri that doesn't sound like a robot from 2014, even if you only use your iPhone for family groups and YouTube.

All these can bring price changes

And yes, it does change prices. When Apple releases a new iOS or iPhone, like the anticipated iPhone 17 Air, the prices of older devices like the iPhone 13 or 14 go down. That could imply that your local Croma or small-town store will have better offers next week instead of next Diwali.

What Apple says tonight will affect how your iPhone functions, even if you only use it to make phone calls in Jabalpur, Zoom calls in Jammu, or Instagram in Patna. So even if you don't watch the live stream tonight, check the news tomorrow. Apple is not just communicating to developers anymore; they're also talking to you and you don't have to be a tech guru or reside in Bangalore to care about it.

How to watch Apple WWDC tonight